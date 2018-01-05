Former Bank of Cyprus CEO sentenced to 2.5 years (Updated)

Former Bank of cyprus CEO Andreas Eliades

Former CEO of the Bank of Cyprus Andreas Eliades was sentenced on Friday to 2.5 years in prison while the lender itself was slapped with a €120,000 fine after being found guilty by the Nicosia criminal court of the charge of market manipulation through misleading statements to investors about the bank’s capital shortfall in June 2012.

Eliades and the bank as a legal entity were found guilty of providing misleading information to investors during the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on June 19, 2012. The misleading statements related to the bank’s capital shortfall at the time.

At the AGM in question, it was claimed the bank was close to full recapitalisation and that the capital shortfall was at €200 million.

But in a letter to then central bank chief Panicos Demetriades, dated June 20, 2012 – one day after its AGM – the bank raised its capital needs to approximately €400m.

In its 250-page verdict, the court said last month that Eliades knowingly misled the bank’s shareholders at the AGM.

The criminal court president, Lena Demetriadou, said on Friday that if Eliades had wanted to inform the bank’s shareholders and investors he could simply have explained the real situation and unknown factors, just as he did the next day in his letter to the then central bank chief.

The court, judge Demetriadou said, did not agree with the suggestion made by Eliades’ defence lawyer that he just ‘blurted out’ the unfortunate answer without thinking.

The court came to the conclusion, she said, that the then CEO of the bank did not want at that time to paint the true image, but on the contrary, he wanted to reassure everyone.

Referring to UK case law for penalties in similar cases, Demetriadou said that ‘high levels of integrity, adherence to high standards of impartiality and transparency and above all honesty’ are expected from high-ranking officials of lenders.

The shareholders and investors, the court said, had the right to be informed of the state of affairs of the bank.

“The severity of this offence lies in exactly the deprivation so lightly of this right,” the court said.

The court initially mentioned the offense of manipulation and the fact that it is a diversion of the share price formation process, as well as the importance attached to the smooth functioning of the markets as a prerequisite for economic growth and prosperity.

It said that it is of paramount importance to ensure the integrity of the markets for financial instruments, to maintain public confidence in the markets and to ensure full transparency.
The court however, said that it was ‘unfortunate and sad’ that the media presented the case as a case involving the destruction of the Cypriot economy and the accused as guilty.

The other defendants – former deputy CEO Yiannis Kypri, former board chairman Theodoros Aristodemou, his successor Andreas Artemi, and head of Greek operations Yiannis Pehlivanides – were cleared of all charges last month.

The case was filed with Nicosia district court in December 2014, and referred to criminal court in January 2015.

A second trial against Bank of Cyprus and top executives is ongoing. It concerns the lender’s acquisition of Greek government bonds and its failure to inform shareholders of the dangers of the investment.

In this separate case, with a different set of circumstances, the supreme court recently ruled that market manipulation cannot stand as a charge against the four defendants. The state legal services have since appealed the supreme court decision. Eliades is among the defendants, who also face charges of perjury.

  • Seems a disproportionate sentence given the responsibility of his office and the financial implications for the country.

  • Mist

    Opens the way for private litigation. Sue the donkey off him.

  • Grasshopper

    Let’s hope he takes the rest of the accused with him, unless the brown envelopes have secured his silence, €120,000 fine is an insult to all the haircut victims, and all the EU citizens who have been conned by this despicable organisation.

  • Victor Lazlo

    It is easy to knock the nepotism and corruption in Cyprus, but a light breeze of change is rustling the branches in which the vultures uncomfortably sit. Very few senior bankers have been held to account for the way their shameful profession has affected so many, including those in supposedly better regulated countries such as Britain, Germany and France.

  • GrouseMaster

    €120k fine lol they won’t even notice.

  • Alex

    What is €200m between friends…….

  • Benny bumble

    He dos,nt look at all well to me !!. Better get a room ready in the chest pains unit. That’s if his legal and politico mates cant find a loophole to appeal against his conviction ???.

  • Bob Ellis

    Goodbye BoC. The thousands of claims for compensation will finally sink this den of thieves.

    • MS

      There are thousands of innocent people working there you know.

      • Jeremy Rigg

        Working there?……………..that’s an oxymoron if ever there was one.

        • He means drinking frappe and stacking paperwork.

          • MS

            Now i know that you simply have no idea by saying that.

        • MS

          Try putting yourselve in a similar position and talk later.

          • It’s an easy comfortable job i think you get a regular wage. I wouldn’t work for a bank on moral grounds. I understand regular good people work for them. But given the machinations of the banking system in it’s true depravity and recklessness i cannot find pity.

            • MS

              Easy to say that when you are an outsider. How would you feel if your wife was cheating on you without you knowing anything and everybody said “Let him have it , it’s his fault”.
              You know Kurtz on moral grounds i wouldn’t marry this type of woman come to think of it.

