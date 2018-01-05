Italian frigate arrives in Larnaca

Italian naval frigate the Espero arrived in Larnaca port as part of maritime operations on January 4 and will remain docked there until January 8.

The vessel has been taking part in the Safe Sea Plan since December 28. The project aims to protect Italian interests in the Central Mediterranean, guarantee the security of maritime communications, fight trafficking and protect Italian fishing vessels and extraction platforms in international waters north of Libya.

Launched in Taranto, Italy on January 1, Espero is a Mistral class frigates captained by Giorgio Occhetto. It has a crew of 160.

During the stay in Larnaca the crew will meet with representatives of the Cypriot armed forces to strengthen ties.