Italian frigate arrives in Larnaca

January 5th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Italian frigate arrives in Larnaca

The Espero

Italian naval frigate the Espero arrived in Larnaca port as part of maritime operations on January 4 and will remain docked there until January 8.

The vessel has been taking part in the Safe Sea Plan since December 28. The project aims to protect Italian interests in the Central Mediterranean, guarantee the security of maritime communications, fight trafficking and protect Italian fishing vessels and extraction platforms in international waters north of Libya.

Launched in Taranto, Italy on January 1, Espero is a Mistral class frigates captained by Giorgio Occhetto. It has a crew of 160.

During the stay in Larnaca the crew will meet with representatives of the Cypriot armed forces to strengthen ties.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close