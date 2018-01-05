Macron urges respect of rule of law in talks with Erdogan

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Elysee Palace in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Turkish counterpart on Friday that democratic countries had to respect the rule of law in their fight against terrorism as he voiced concerns about the fate of students, teachers and journalists in the country.

“Our democracies must be strong standing up to terrorism… But at the same time our democracies must completely protect the rule of law,” Macron said in a joint news conference with Tayyip Erdogan after talks in Paris.

Macron also said that recent developments in Turkey did not allow any progress in its EU accession process. It would be hypocritical to pretend new chapters in the accession talks could be opened, he said.

  • Gold51

    Macron still goes on about Turkeys EU accession, knowing thats not going to happen…well at least not while Erdogans government is in charge.
    That theme is not much of a carrot anymore, worn out record.
    Macron shows his young ignorance, trying to teach despot Erdogan “democratic and civil values”…lol.!

    • peemdubya

      But at least he didn’t shy away from the opportunity to voice his thoughts, unlike so many other EU leaders.

      • Gold51

        Yes i totaly agree.
        Others dont just shy away, but clearly demonstrat thier hypocracy.

  • NuffSaid

    Good on Macron, it appears that he

  • Banjo

    I would disagree with Mr Macron , where terrorists are concerned the rule of law must not apply. Authorities must have carte blanch to do as they see fit in the war on terror. Upto and including unspeakable acts.

    • Stefcy

      France had a ” State of emergency ” for approximately 2 years until last Novembre.
      So Macron should know what he is taking about.

      • Banjo

        I’m sure he does know what he’s talking about , don’t we all want our leaders to believe in the rule of law. But extreme situations call for extreme solutions. I like to think he’d use carte blanch powers for the greater good.

        • Stefcy

          Not for the greater good. For their own good.
          Can´t you see what is happening in Turkey?

    • Plasma Dawn

      No having checks and balances for any reason is the worst idea. Your approach of authorities having carte blanch to do as they see fit in the, up to and including unspeakable acts, has been tried numerous times with disastrous consequences in Nazi Germany, Stalinist USSR, North Korea, etc.

      • Banjo

        I’d advocate for more responsible people to have such irresponsible powers. You have to give such power to the right people , or it will always have disastrous consequences.
        Clearly unpleasant consequences are inevitable with such power , but then terrorism is an extremely unpleasant business , the solution to it will be equally unpleasant.

        • Plasma Dawn

          There are no responsible people in this world who cannot be corrupted by absolute power and/or lack of accountability sooner or later. To believe otherwise would be naive and unrealistic. Besides, what are the criteria for “responsible people”, who decides, and what happens when the genie escapes from the bottle?

          • Banjo

            That last part is the key , It can’t become common knowledge . It’s why we have secret intelligence forces in the world , they do the things that nice , honourable people would be appalled by. Things that need doing , bust must be condemned at the same time.

            As for the criteria, well Macron would qualify as he was elected president of a modern educated country , you’ll just have to trust the judgement of the French people … or whatever other country fits the criteria.

            It’s difficult to explain this without sounding hypocritical, or plain mad. But leaders must be able to act in a way that protects their citizens, even in ways that would rightly repulse those citizens.

            • Plasma Dawn

              The French people have not given Macron carte blanche to act outside of the law and the same applies to any other democracy on this planet. Thank goodness for that!

              • Banjo

                You’re right , clearly. But…..

