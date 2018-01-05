President and new Israeli ambassador laud strong ties

President Nicos Anastasiades with new Israeli Ambassador Shmuel Revel

Energy, tourism and technology are just three areas in which Cyprus and Israel have developed strong ties, the latter’s new ambassador to Cyprus Shmuel Revel said on Friday when presenting his credentials to President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia.

“During the last years the bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between our countries have reached an unprecedented status,” Revel said during an official ceremony at the presidential palace.
“In the economic field, our two countries enjoy dynamic commercial and business relations, with great potential for further future development,” he added. “The significant natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean offer much potential for cooperation. Great opportunities lie ahead in the tourism sector, which has already shown substantial growth in the last years. Technology and innovation offer another platform for partnership.”

Revel said the upheavals in countries in the Middle East had brought about growing regional and broader instability, as well as threats of terrorism and extremism. Israel and Cyprus, together with other countries in the region, which share a similar vision for the future, could provide a meaningful framework for the advancement of stability, security and prosperity, he added.

In his address, Anastasiades said bilateral relations were currently at their highest point ever and called it a relationship of “strategic choice” at a time when the eastern Mediterranean and the wider region were facing unprecedented challenges.

Referring to relations between the EU and Israel, Anastasiades said Cyprus supported, and was working towards a more systematic political dialogue and the enhancement of EU-Israel cooperation in key areas. This entailed, among other things, the establishment of Partnership Priorities between the two sides based on the renewed European Neighbourhood Policy.

He also referenced the trilateral cooperation involving the two countries and Greece.

“Much potential remains untapped and it is incumbent upon us to also focus our attention and energy on those areas too, in order to maximise the benefits of our collaboration, to our common good,” he said.
“Cyprus is undergoing a turning point in its history as regards the energy sector… which has the potential to transform our region…”

Cyprus and Israel are currently discussing and promoting the implementation of the EastMed Pipeline and the EuroAsia interconnector projects. These projects, Anastasiades said, would connect Cyprus and Israel with the European continent, contribute to the EU’s policy of diversification of energy sources and routes, and lift Cyprus’ energy isolation.

“Our cooperation encompasses this vital area,” he said.

Anastasiades said he was looking forward to hosting the 4th Trilateral Summit as soon as possible. Israel backed out of the summit which was due to take place next week due to pressing business at the Knesset.

  • Jay Blanche

    So proud to partner this not-at-all-rogue state.
    PS: Free Ahed… have a word, Nico, re
    [remember, the Palestinians were friends of Cyprus before colonisation]

    • Anansi Tori

      Has Nico ever raised the issue of the Palestinians, has he ever informed the Cypriots as to what he is doing about that? The answer is no because he does not give a damn about the Palestinians.

      • NICKDAVIS844

        You greatly exaggerate the power of our president. He can’t over rule God and support the Palestinians to what God gave to His chosen people forever.
        The Palestinians have a God given right to live peacefully together as equal citizens with the Jews under the state of Israel. What they now have has been won in wars and by earthly laws they have the right to war gains unless of course it is a Turkish intervention and so can keep North Cyprus after only 43 years flooded with outnumbering Turkish settlers.

  • Cydee

    Fed-up with reading about all the ass-licking the Pres is doing. Sorry but ‘everybody’ can’t be your bestest friend. You should choose few, and wisely.

    • Anansi Tori

      Well said !! But choosing wisely requires intelligence, which is something that seems to be missing.

