January 5th, 2018

President pledges to try to find negotiated reunification settlement

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday the government is trying to mobilise countries that maintain friendly relations with Turkey to exert their influence and help find a negotiated settlement to reunite the country.

Nicosia, the president said, seeks the support of these countries to help Ankara realise that it must abandon its demands – which are not accepted by the Greek Cypriot community and which may ensure the security of one community but constitute a threat for the other – so that a Cyprus settlement can be achieved.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Anastasiades stressed that achieving a settlement will remain his primary and most important goal if he is re-elected.

Asked if he considers that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are ready to accept a bizonal, bicommunal federation as a solution, he said that people will accept a solution that will not favour one community over the other, one that will lead to a functional, viable settlement that will not collapse the next day.

He stressed the need to safeguard human rights and freedoms and also the state’s functionality, to avoid the possibility of it being paralysed and not being able to function.

“If there is a well-established state, and prospects to create conditions for a normal way ahead, for a state that will be functional, those who believe in this state will be able to accept it. However, if it paves the way for something else, then it will not be accepted,” Anastasiades said.

On how he is planning to promote the resumption of talks on the Cyprus problem, if re-elected, Anastasiades said that he has already conveyed to the UN Secretary General his determination to continue the dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem, while, at the same time, he reiterated that a new conference on Cyprus must be well prepared so that a new effort will not fail.
Therefore, he said, inter-communal dialogue can resume immediately to overcome existing difficulties, problems and disagreements relating to the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem, while at the same time an international conference must be prepared to finally lead, ‘through proposals that we have submitted and through negotiations, to a really independent and sovereign state, without obsolete guarantee treaties, intervention rights and the presence of the Turkish occupation army’.

“I believe that in this way a new effort will be able to bear fruit,” Anastasiades said.

He added that the government is exercising a multi-level foreign policy, referring to his meetings with US officials, the Russian president and permanent members of the security council.

On energy concerns and developments regarding drilling operations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, the president said: “One of the most important things that has been achieved is that we have secured our sovereign rights and we have achieved this through our multi-level foreign policy, through alliances with our neighbours and by deepening relations with powerful countries, and through allocating licenses for drilling operations to giant energy companies.”

Cyprus, he said, has attracted energy giants representing the major interests of powerful countries. Furthermore, he said, the interests of these countries do not allow Turkey, which promotes its own interests and relations with these countries, to question the Republic of Cyprus’ projects.

It was announced this week that Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco has also expressed interest in doing business in Cyprus’ EEZ.

On the sidelines of Anastasiades’ official visit to Saudi Arabia this week, Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis held meetings with officials from the Saudi ministries of energy and tourism as well as with officials of Saudi Aramco, a worldwide oil giant.

During the meeting, the Saudi Aramco representatives expressed interest in Cyprus because of its stability as an EU member state, geology and perspectives as an energy centre. The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue and explore the most appropriate ways to cooperate.

  • Douglas

    It would be interesting to have a referendum of South and North Cypriots to see if they really want a unification,as many of the comments in here suggest Cypriots are happy as things are ?

  • Parthenon

    Greek side does not have water to take shower and look the dreams which they are having

  • Disenchanted

    Does anyone believe him?

    • ROC

      Its not a case of believe, as the president of the ROC it’s his duty to look for a solution as for the outcome that is a different story that belongs to the people of Cyprus

      • Disenchanted

        He is now speaking as a presidential candidate.

  • kypselian

    Zero Troops No Guarantees is our minimum. you can mobilize anyone you want Mr President, however we wont bend to Turkey

    • ROC

      I totally agree, its well known that Turkish troops serve no purpose on the Island, as all know there is no threat to TC’s if that was the case then Turkey would never agree to leave 650 troops.

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        Turkish troops DO have a purpose on the island……it provides peace and security to the TCs. Without them the Elam gangsters will be active, and that’s not going to happen. We will not take that chance.

        • Vladimir

          After having been here for several years and knowing Cypriot nature, I have no doubt that “no troops” is what Cypriots want the most to take advantage of TCs, and if TCs ask for help from Turkey, Cypriots will cry for help from EU which is already fed up with Cypriots’ habit to live at someone else expense…

      • The True Cypriot

        They protect us.

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      And Turkey will not bend to you, so we will have a non-solution.

      • kypselian

        non-solution is a solution

        • The True Cypriot

          Non solution is not a problem for us.

          Better than living under a racist regime.

        • Fevzi Ogelman

          That’s what Denktash always said, that’s what he wanted.

    • The True Cypriot

      Zero off to you.

  • cyprus observer

    Then he has to back down on zero troops and zero guarantees from day 1. This has to be phased…..as he should have negotiated in Crans Montana.

    • ROC

      so you think that 650 troops if remained would stop this fictitious BS threat do you? when Turkish troops from the mainland could be in Cyprus in less than 30mins, in the latter part of the 44 years of occupation you know as well as everyone else, their is no threat from the ROC to any Tc’s

      Its always been propaganda BS by Turkey to maintain a presence in Cyprus.

      • cyprus observer

        Read my post again.

        • ROC

          No remove all troops from day one, why does it have to be phased it serves no purpose,

          • Fevzi Ogelman

            Don’t dream. In the absence of a solution which you have rejected over many years, it’s now too late, with investment in infrastructure, hotels, water and soon electricity, Turkey is turning the north into a Turkish province, while you’re dreaming of zero troops and zero guarantees. And, the troops will stay.

            • Vladimir

              Guys, open the North for tourists to kill tourist’s business in the South and start making money which, if reinvested, can speed up beautifying the North. Very simple solution!

              • Fevzi Ogelman

                We need direct flights for that, hopefully it will come before long.

          • The True Cypriot

            You are on no position to make any such demands.

      • The True Cypriot

        Move on – the troops will stay.

        You had your chance and blew it.

  • Evergreen

    What a farce.

  • The True Cypriot

    Utter rubbish.

    It’s all part of maintaining the status quo.

    We see right through this nonsense.

    • ROC

      If you going to mutter ,then stop using the word “We”as we know you do not even live in Cyprus or are TC.

      Their is a very simple choice the TCs have to make, either sit down on your backsides and work out a deal with the ROC or let Turkey dictate to you and continue the flow of Anatolian’s to the North of Cyprus till Turkey partitions you off and you become a province.

      Its the duty of any president to look for a solution for Cyprus, if you do not want or like it, then become a province of Turkey. and let the Indigenous Tcs’ become what the early American settlers
      do what they did to the Indigenous native Americans.

      • The True Cypriot

        Same old rubbish to try and stop debate.

  • Stanlio

    Laudable; but regarding having a normal functioning state, the question has to be is the Turk minority – whose politics is still dominated by the extremist, ultranationalist apartheid and partitionist ideas that fed their jihadism and terrorism of the 1958-74 period – able or willing to be part of a modern European country based on human rights, the rule of law and democracy?

    • turkishcypriot

      What a lot of nonsense. You don’t really believe in what you are saying, do you? Get serious.

      • The True Cypriot

        He means it all right.

        99% of Greeks and GCs agree with him.

    • The True Cypriot

      File in the sewer where this bloke and his comments belong.

      Typical racist GC

      • Walter Swift

        Except in your comment below you declare ‘Partition only’ – i.e. you spout the extremist ultranationalist and apartheid ideas Stanlio accuses the Turkish Cypriots of. Perhaps it’s you who is racist and perhaps it’s your views that belong in the sewer.

        • The True Cypriot

          1) we are partitioned, chiefly because our Greek neighbours decided they wanted a 100% Greek island

          2) we have spent 43 years negotiating and so called peace plans were rejected by the Greeks including a referendum we voted for.

          3) people like stanilo and many of the Greeks here supported EOKA and enosis, which was the cause behind the violence committed against us, even though they twist the truth of what they did from 1960-74.

          I am a realist and I will not allow people like him to distort the truth.

          You believe what you want, but we TCs have seen an lived with GC racism and bull**** for decades.

          That is why I treat “people” like stanilo with the contempt they deserve.

          Its not extreme, as you put it, to be treated equally, within the law and within our treaty rights within our own country, which we co own.

          Clearly you believe the GC position on this and that is fine- we simply disagree with any notion of talks with a racist regime that still has not admitted what EOKA did was totally out of order and against the law.

          Next??

          • ROC

            You are the racist, and have proven that many times and you should mention your not from Cyprus, and less of the ” we” no one see you as us.

            • The True Cypriot

              Grow up you moron and stop trying to divert the discussion.

        • ROC

          True Cypriot is a racist, he many times has conveyed that.

          • Walter Swift

            Yes, she seems very angry and bigoted. No place for people like this in a civilised society. I see where Stanlio is coming from.

            • The True Cypriot

              Not angry, but very blunt in opposing racist and EOKA supporting thugs.

    • cyprus observer

      You are a total disgrace. Racist bxxxxxxx.

      • ROC

        Stanlio has not written anything their that is racist? you might not agree and perhaps you care to prove he has??????

        • cyprus observer

          Firstly, please spell there or their correctly. Secondly, he clearly states the Turk minority are jihadists and were terrorists between 1958 and 1974.if you can’t see that this is racist, then you are pretty dumb.

          • ROC

            First am sure he does not mean every Turk, at the same token I seen many Turks come on CM and talk about Eoka and paint every GCs as one and use the same terminology as Stanlio. just ask ” The True Cypriot” to open up his chats and your see he is the a number 1 racist.

            • Stanlio

              You’d think the TMT – guided by the slogan ‘partition or death’ and whose ‘fighters’ were known as mujahideen (i.e. those fighting a jihad) – never existed. The fact that the Turk minority regards the murdering terrorist jihadi scum that constituted the TMT as heroes, proves my point about the Turk minority being enthral to ultranationalism and extremism.

              • ROC

                I agree with you to a certain point, but not all Tcs believe in doctrine.

                • Stanlio

                  Are there any Turks of the minority who believe Cyprus should function as a normal society – without segregation, racial quotas, ethnic zones, Turkish troops and guarantees? Maybe a few. The vast majority seem to have accepted the ultranationalist, extremist mentality of partition and separation/apartheid. This is why I assert that the Turk minority has yet to come to terms with democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Of course, as Greeks, we have a civilising mission and need to help them understand there’s a better way to live and organise society; but sometimes people prefer barbarism over civilisation.

                  • Veritas

                    As I said many times before, your racist philosophy regarding the TC’s is the best argument that TMT can ever wish for. They and Turkey are in deep gratitude to you and the likes of you, like Eoka and Eoka B, that gave Turkey the Golden Key to Cyprus. Well done!!!

                    • Stanlio

                      I wasn’t born when the TMT jihadists came up with their slogan ‘partition or death’, dreamed of ethnic cleansing all Greek Cypriots from northern Cyprus, massacred defenceless villagers, murdered leftist Turks who disagreed with them, etc; so, obviously, it is more than absurd to suggest that I’m the ‘best argument’ for TMT. The Turk minority came up with arguments for partition and ethnic cleansing themselves. Indeed, it is patronising to suggest that the Turk minority is so thick and weak that it could not have any political thoughts of its own and simply reacted to what Greek Cypriots were thinking and doing.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You lying racist thing.

                      EOKA started killing from 1931 and turned on the TCs in 1958.

                      Greeks started the killing because they wanted a Greek island.

                    • Parthenon

                      Learn the history Greek cypriots mostly killed by greeks.
                      First 50 people that greeks killed in 1974 was greek .
                      Mainland greeks always hate cypriots greeks thats why enosis didnt happend.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Oh. here we go.

                      I wondered where this particular lunatic was holed out.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Other than you how many Greeks here confront him?

                      Says it all

                  • cyprus observer

                    Are you a Greek or a Greek speaking Cypriot? There is a big difference.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Same difference.

                  • Fevzi Ogelman

                    Your vision for Cyprus, without segregation, racial quotas, ethnic zones means a unitary state with GCs in control and TCs in minority position. The UN has not been talking on these lines. The deal to be discussed on the table is a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality. As this has not been possible, the next step is to discuss official partition. Do you get that?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      He is a vile racist.

                      Just confront him.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    So we were meant to sit around whilst your EOKA mates killed TCs?

                    Only Greeks were barbaric in Cyprus.

                  • Parthenon

                    Current Turkish Cypriot population in the North is 650K, I think greeks are the minority, North also have 500K citizens waiting to come to island anytime with boats from Turkey in the case if election.
                    In case of reunification under 1 citizenshop. Be reDy to Denktashs grandson to be your president

                • The True Cypriot

                  Condemn EOKA and Enosis unconditionally then.

                  Appeasing a racist makes you as bad as him.

              • The True Cypriot

                EOKA were what?

                You are a sick racist.

            • The True Cypriot

              Dont defend a vile racist unless of course, you agree with him.

              Clown.

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      You keep your normal functioning state in the south and we will keep our state in the north.

  • Veritas

    We have missed the train for a settlement twice, 2004 and 2017.
    Why can’t our leaders for once act in a responsible and politicly mature way, when the chance
    for a settlement is there, right in front of them, instead of talking nonsense every time there is an election?

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      GCs should have appreciated the symbolic contingent of Turkish soldiers to remain until the solution indeed proved viable.

      • The True Cypriot

        They want a Greek cyprus with Tcs being a barely tolerated minority.

        We will never agree to that.

        • Disenchanted

          Not everyone is like that. Malas is genuine about a solution that respects the rights of all communities, we will see how far he goes in the election.

          • The True Cypriot

            I read your press, listen to statements by all the main leaders, your church and so on.

            I would say that most GCs agree that Cyprus should be Greek.

            Your current leader voted for the Annan Plan and then turned 180 degrees when in office.

            We do not trust any GC leader to treat us fairly and we will never live under such a regime.

      • Veritas

        Like in the Annan plan of 2004, that President Anastasiades accepted at that time.
        Unfortunately, we’ve always been led by weak leaders when it comes to the final, courageous step regarding the Cyprob.

    • The True Cypriot

      Partition only

    • Evergreen

      The ship has already sailed ,Veritas.

      • Veritas

        Most probably.

    • The True Cypriot

      well said.

  • Barry White

    Sad really. “The answer my friend is blowing in the wind”.

    • Benny bumble

      In that case we had better find ” Shelter from the storm “

