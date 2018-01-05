Presidential elections website launched

The website for the 2018 presidential elections has been launched at http://www.elections2018.gov.cy/, the Press and Information Office (PIO) said on Friday.

The content of the website includes information on the process of electing the President of the Republic, information about polling stations abroad and voting hours, the candidates, data and photos from previous elections, and news about the press centre which will operate at the PIO.

It also includes links to the web portals of the republic, the House of Representatives, the Ministry of the Interior and the PIO.

The website also has general information in English and Turkish.

The site is updated on a regular basis with announcements, data and information.