Presidential elections website launched

January 5th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 1 comments

Presidential elections website launched

Sample ballot papers showing the nine candidates for the first round of the

The website for the 2018 presidential elections has been launched at http://www.elections2018.gov.cy/, the Press and Information Office (PIO) said on Friday.
The content of the website includes information on the process of electing the President of the Republic, information about polling stations abroad and voting hours, the candidates, data and photos from previous elections, and news about the press centre which will operate at the PIO.
It also includes links to the web portals of the republic, the House of Representatives, the Ministry of the Interior and the PIO.
The website also has general information in English and Turkish.
The site is updated on a regular basis with announcements, data and information.

Print Friendly
  • SuzieQ

    I bet it’s going to be a fun website to read…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close