Restaurant review: Chesters, Limassol

The winter season is in full throttle, so what better option than to head to a cosy restaurant for a great meal accompanied with a wide selection of cocktails and beer? One of the best places to do that in Limassol is Chesters bar and restaurant.

Part of the Uptown Square group, Chesters is situated at the very end of the tourist area, making its location ideal. It’s just about the right combination of busy without being overcrowded and quiet without being dull.

Chesters ticks all the boxes for a bar/restaurant. It offers seating inside and patio seating, which makes the experience feel more cosy and comfortable. And if these chilly nights are worrying you the outside heaters make the experience all the more cosy and comfortable. The décor is basic and straightforward: all-wood based which adds to the ‘bar’ experience.

At Chesters you can indulge in a variety of finger foods and dips, a great starter. Depending on how big the group is, what should be tried is the Chesters combo platter, which is a combination of buffalo wings, spring rolls, chicken goujon fingers, potato wedges, onion rings, garlic bread and a selection of three dips. For the slightly more selective, a Cheese platter and an Antipasti platter are also on offer. Or you could skip the platters and go for the indulgent Cheese Nachos, a pile of corn tortilla chips with melted cheese and sour cream, guacamole and dips. Both choices are a great starter to a meal, while the nachos are by far some of the best in Cyprus.

For selecting a main the process becomes slightly more complicated. There is a choice from the Mexican Corner, the Salads, Sandwiches, Burgers, Fresh Pasta, Seafood, Grill House and house Specialties. The Mexican corner offers beef and chicken nachos and fajitas. I didn’t taste them but they looked delicious. The Seafood section offers the homey Fish and Chips, Calamari and Swordfish among others.

However, what should be tried is smoked barbecue spare ribs, that are served with French onions, fries and a delightful wallop of barbeque sauce. The meat is cooked to perfection, so tender that it melts with every bite and the barbeque sauce gives it just the right amount of kick needed to get your taste buds going. With all the sides, the dish was more than enough for one person, and the price was more than affordable, at €18.60. Money well spent.

The specialties also come highly recommended including the Chicken Paillard, a thin, corn-fed chicken fillet with tarragon mustard, prosciutto, tomato, avocado and smoked mozzarella, potatoes and rocket leaves – a supreme choice. The chicken was cooked to perfection and the prosciutto and mozzarella were ideal complements to it.

Chesters is a great restaurant for a night out as it encompasses entertainment and a great dining experience.

VITAL INFORMATION

SPECIALTY bar food

WHERE Chestsers, 194 Amathus Ave, Limassol

CONTACT 25 635155