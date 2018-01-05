UK defence minister meets Cyprus counterpart in Nicosia

The UK is a “key partner” in the effort to tackle common threats, Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaidis said on Friday after a meeting with his British counterpart Gavin Williamson in Nicosia, the latter’s first visit to Cyprus.

The British Minister appeared positive towards further developing the cooperation between the British and Cypriot armed forces as the two minsters and other officials discussed issues of common interest, particularly with regard to regional developments, as well as further steps to expand military cooperation, including humanitarian operations and crisis management. They also discussed the Cyprus issue.

With regard to Nicosia-London bilateral co-operation, Fokaides said the upgraded relationship built with the UK over the years “will not be affected by the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the EU.”

He also said the Eastern Mediterranean could become a zone of stability, growth and prosperity with the creation of maritime and energy security conditions, and not tensions and threats.

Williamson described the meeting as “productive and useful” in the direction of developing and building cooperation between the two countries.

“We must not underestimate the threats we are facing today in the world, the problems and challenges that both Britain and Cyprus have to face,” he said.

He added that Britain was “deeply grateful” for the support and work of the Cypriot government while London was trying to help meet challenges such as fighting the Islamic State and stabilising the Middle East. He also invited Fokaides to visit London.