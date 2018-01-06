Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump ‘blunder’

January 6th, 2018 Middle East, World 3 comments

People take part in pro-government rallies

Thousands of government supporters staged rallies in Iran for a fourth day on Saturday, in a backlash against widespread protests that the clerical establishment has blamed on the country’s enemies.

Saturday’s show of support came a day after Iran’s foreign minister said a United Nations Security Council meeting called by the United States to discuss the protests had proved a “blunder” by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

State television showed rallies in cities including Amol, Semnan and Shadegan waving Iranian flags and chanting “Death to America”, “Death to Israel” and “Death to Britain”.

More than a week of unrest has seen 22 people die and more than 1,000 arrested, according to Iranian officials, in the biggest anti-government protests for nearly a decade.

Unrest spread to more than 80 cities and rural towns as thousands of young and working class Iranians voiced anger at graft, unemployment and a deepening gap between rich and poor.

Residents contacted by Reuters in various cities on Friday said the protests had shown sign of abating, after the government intensified a crackdown on the protesters by dispatching Revolutionary Guards forces to several provinces.

The provincial governor in northeastern Mashhad, where the protests started, was quoted as saying on Saturday that 85 percent of detainees there had been release after signing a pledge not to re-offend.

“Those with a criminal record, or those charged with sabotage such a setting fire to motorcycles or damaging public buildings have been referred to judicial authorities,” governor Alireza Rashidian told the ISNA news agency.

A United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the protests turned into criticism of the United States for requesting to meet on what some member states said was an internal issue for Iran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: “The UNSC rebuffed the U.S.’s naked attempt to hijack its mandate … Another FP (foreign policy) blunder for the Trump administration.”

Iran’s elite Guards and its affiliated Basij militia suppressed the country’s 2009 unrest over alleged election fraud, in which dozens of pro-reform Iranians were killed.

  • Douglas

    State television showed rallies in cities including Amol, Semnan and Shadegan waving Iranian flags and chanting “Death to America”, “Death to Israel” and “Death to Britain”.Nice people aren’t they ?

  • Guest

    The BBC has been relaying propaganda about Iran all day. It has lost any reputation it may once have had for objective reporting.

  • Anansi Tori

    Trump’s blunder is the 2nd in UN within the space of a month, demonstrating how out of touch the guy is with the rest of the world he “does not care about”.

    Unfortunately that will not stop the AnglZionist Empire from continuing its sick practices of fomenting rioting & chaos in Iran in a desperate attempt to “change the regime”, when what is really needed is regime change in Washington & Tel Aviv.

