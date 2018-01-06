Man hospitalised after road rage beating

A man was being treated in hospital for a broken nose and jaw on Saturday after he was beaten up in Larnaca by a driver whom he followed because he had abandoned the scene of a crash.

Police said they were seeking a Greek national in connection with the incident.

The 37-year-old had reported to police that just after midnight the driver of a van had crashed into a parked vehicle on Athinon Street and abandoned the scene.

The witness followed the van in his car and managed to intercept it. However, when both men got out of their vehicles, the van driver started punching him in the face.

The suspect left the 37-year-old on the ground and drove off, police said. Officers in a patrol car who were already seeking the van found the 37-year-old and called an ambulance to take him to hospital where he was being treated for broken nose and jaw.

Police sought the suspect at his place of residence but he wasn’t there.