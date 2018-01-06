A minute with Andry Voskaridou Desserts Festival Cyprus 2018 organiser

Where do you live?

I live just outside of Nicosia with the two people I love the most: my husband and son

Best childhood memory?

My mom allowing me to have a big bowl of cake frosting as lunch for my birthday

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I prefer home-made foods I prepare myself in my kitchen with ingredients I have selected carefully. My favourite dish is koupepia with pine nuts and fresh vine leaves, mint and tomatoes from my garden. I dislike any kind of meat.

What did you have for breakfast?

Bitter hot chocolate and toast with jam, my favourite breakfast combination (I adore the antithesis of bitter and sweet!)

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Morning time. Day time is dedicated to working and getting things done. There is nothing like the satisfaction of waking up full of energy at the beginning of a day, going for a walk, then checking your agenda, and accomplishing everything on your to-do-list.

Best book ever read?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight: a vivid description of the life and work of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time. It is an insight into his psyche and life; the ups and downs of an incredible businessman all the way to the top.

Favourite film of all time?

The Godfather. It has a little bit of everything and paved the way for many future films. I enjoyed everything from the filmography to the music and the plot, of course. “…Take the cannoli…”

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Salzburg, Austria. I went there a few years back and for me it’s the perfect blend of history, culture, nature, food, music and kind people. My dream trip would be a tour of Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France and Germany tour with visits to museums, castles, palaces, restaurants, theatres, operas and spas.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The album Black Sands by Bonobo (my wintertime soundtrack!)

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolate, milk, flour, eggs (cake making ingredients since I am a compulsive baker)

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat. It would be a wooden cottage house located outside any city in Austria, by the Alps where I would have my own little farm and garden and visit the forest for my morning walk. A fireplace is a must and it would be warm and cosy so I could enjoy the cold weather, snow and the breathtaking beauty of the scenery from my window. It would have to have a state of the art kitchen and a large library/study room.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Alexander the Great. One of history’s greatest leaders and strategists; I would ask him a million questions and record everything. There is so much to be gained by successes but also by failures.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would stay home with my loved ones and spend all my time with them. I try not to have any regrets at the end of any day anyway, so I honestly think I would feel content and at ease.

What is your greatest fear?

Being static, unchanged. Every day I try to wake up better than the person I was yesterday.

Tell me a joke…

The bar tender responds “Can I get you anything?” A tachyon enters the bar.

