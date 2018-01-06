Paphos folk and country club call for new musicians

PAPHOS folk and country club is inviting musicians from all over the island to join them once a month to entertain audiences and share a love of music at an informal gathering.

The Paphos Folk and Country club meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Phoenix Social Club in Kato Paphos, housed in the former Seahorse tavern.

One of the organisers, Paul Lowndes, told the Sunday Mail that they are encouraging new people to join them to help to bring fresh sounds and new experiences.

“This is an opportunity for people who are not regular performers to do what they enjoy in a relaxed atmosphere. All we ask is that they are entertaining and don’t offer ‘dirge’. “

Organisers said that whilst there is an abundance of both rock and local music in Paphos, there is no other club catering to folk and country music.

Lowndes, who has lived abroad for most of his life and is an ex-international banker and linguist, is a multi-instrumentalist and plays the five string electric bass, double bass, clarinet and saxophone, among many others.

“Music is a major hobby for me and it’s nice to be around like-minded people,” he said.

The musician has been involved with the folk club for around a decade and plays with retired project manager, Phil Willcock, who moved to Cyprus in 2003. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and singer, and plays guitar, banjo, harmonica and mandolin.

“Paul and I formed a folk band, Azorba in 2003 and we play often. As well as folk music, we also play Scottish and Irish music,” he said.

The two are the mainstay of the band with others coming and going, he said, including Graham Spencer who plays the melodeon.

They have also recently formed a country band called ‘Bandanna.’

Willcock said that the once monthly performances usually consist of a two song slot each and musicians play on rotation, there are usually around ten performers.

“There are some really great people playing now who are more professional. People from all over the island and tourists too are welcome to join us,” he said.

Ahead of the performances which get underway at 8pm, an optional curry is served at a cost of six euros.

Would-be performers should contact Willcock ahead of the event, in order to create a running order for the night. Each performer is allotted two or three songs at a time.

“Acts are confined to live music or backing tapes, recitations and drum machines are not acceptable.”

For further information: Phil Willcock 99908241 Paul Lowndes 99553096