Troodos roads closed, police urge caution

January 6th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 1 comments

Troodos roads closed, police urge caution

file photo

Due to frost, police said Saturday several roads on the Troodos mountain were open only to vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

According to a police statement, the roads leading to Troodos from Prodromos, Platres, and Karvounas, were open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

Police also warned that certain points on the Karvounas to Troodos road, Amiantos-Karvounas, Orkontas-Kampos-Kykkos-Pedoulas, and Prodromos-Platres, were dangerous due to landslides.

Motorists using the network were advised to be extra careful, drive slowly, keep their distance from leading vehicles, and have their lights on at all times.

According to the Met Service, Saturday evening will also see frost forming in high areas while a gradual rise in temperatures was expected from Sunday.

Print Friendly
  • Guest

    Cyprus is blessed because few small subtropical islands around the world have snowy mountains with winter sport activities as well sea, sand and sun.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close