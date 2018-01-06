Troodos roads closed, police urge caution

Due to frost, police said Saturday several roads on the Troodos mountain were open only to vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

According to a police statement, the roads leading to Troodos from Prodromos, Platres, and Karvounas, were open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

Police also warned that certain points on the Karvounas to Troodos road, Amiantos-Karvounas, Orkontas-Kampos-Kykkos-Pedoulas, and Prodromos-Platres, were dangerous due to landslides.

Motorists using the network were advised to be extra careful, drive slowly, keep their distance from leading vehicles, and have their lights on at all times.

According to the Met Service, Saturday evening will also see frost forming in high areas while a gradual rise in temperatures was expected from Sunday.