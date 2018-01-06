Turkish Cypriots have more rights on Cyprus than Greek Cypriots, Denktash says

January 6th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured 35 comments

Turkish Cypriots have more rights on Cyprus than Greek Cypriots, Denktash says

Democratic Party leader Serdar Denktash

Turkish Cypriots have more rights on the island’s territory than Greek Cypriots and no one could abolish their breakaway state, the leader of the Democratic Party Serdar Denktash has said.

Speaking at a party gathering on Friday, two days before general elections in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north of the island, Denktash was quoted as saying by the Cyprus News Agency that “no one can abolish the Turkish republic of northern Cyprus.”

“Turkish Cypriots have more ownership rights on this land than you and your community,” he said, addressing President Nicos Anastasiades.

“We exist and will continue to exist despite not being recognized.”

Denktash, whose father Rauf was the first Turkish Cypriot leader and an unwavering supporter of partition, said pressure to restart stalled reunification talks would intensify after March.

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6, 2017 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Later in July, Denktash’s party denounced the February 11, 2014 joint declaration on seeking a federal solution issued by the leaders of the island’s divided communities.

Denktash said the joint document, signed by former Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu and Anastasiades, was void and no longer binding for his party.

“The negotiations process which was carried out within the framework of the 11th of February 2014 Joint Declaration is over for us. We are withdrawing our support to this document” he said.

Elections on the north will be followed by the presidential elections in the Republic on January 28 and a possible runoff vote the following Sunday, February 4.

Anastasiades, who is running for a second term, has repeatedly said that achieving a settlement was his primary and most important goal if re-elected.

  • HighTide

    And are the loudest crying about things they don’t know and don’t affect them in North London.

    • ROC

      You are from North London

    • Gold51

      What about you……HT.
      You seem to do more “load crying” than all in approval of non recognised trnc.
      I presume your from north London then following your concept as it’s the loudest place to be.
      Why do you assume I live in North London.?….
      I’m very sure it’s very nice for those that chose to live there,i have have many relatives there, some are married to TCs.
      Your imaginary concept of me would knock you sideways to known how wrong you are…….
      North London is not for me HT.

  • ROC

    Why has CM deleted loads of comments about this article when its a personal opinion , are they afriad of free speech??????

  • HighTide

    While voting OXI for a better life at home.

  • NICKDAVIS844

    No mention of the US self interests for dividing Cyprus?

    • Gold51

      Oh yes….of course, I forgot to mention good old Henry Kissinger who had a big red button on his table.

  • antonis/ac

    “On watching the documentary I felt ashamed to hear President Dektash him-self speak of the secret hands and the reason they threw a bomb at the Turkish Press Office on January 8, 1958, exactly 26 years ago. I also felt ashamed upon learning that they had been distorting history for so many years. As “Yeni Duzen” [a Turkish Cypriot newspaper] had also published, the bomb attack was the work of a close collaborator of Dektash. And it is now clear that the aim was an escalation of the Turkish Cypriots’ political fanaticism.

    The reason why I, as someone who lived through those days, now feel shame over these revelations is because, after that particular bomb attack, many innocent Turkish and Greek Cypriots lost their lives, many were injured and remained disabled and, for the first time, Turkish and Greek Cypriots were separated by barber wire, resulting in a state of ‘no solution’ which continues to this day.” (Kutlu Adali, a Turkish Cypriot journalist.)

    It is quiet obvious, the man is following in his father’s rotten footsteps.

  • Peter G

    His father never liked him, he liked his older brother, Raif, instead, whom he trusted. And even though a Turkish Army truck slammed into Raif’s car and killed him back in the 1980s, Raif’s son Can was seen as the successor, until he killed himself over his father’s grave because of his high debts. All Serdar ever did was marry Salih Boyadji’s daughter to gain access to the 38 million Boyadji stole from his depositors. He could have helped Can out but never considered it. That’s the kind of man he is.

    Now he runs around wearing the mantle of the Denktshik legacy, promoting the destruction of the people he supposedly represents under the “one (Turkish Cypriot) Turk out, one (karashakal) Turk in” ideology, through total absorption and elimination. If this fool had said: “Turkish Cypriots have *equal right* to Cyprus as Greek Cypriots, there would be nothing to fault; but he can’t help himself, he has to show his true beliefs, the source of all the troubles in Cyprus.

  • Oh Come ON!

    What a nob!

  • Gold51

    Serdar Denktash still wishful thinking, continuing his father’s fanatic legacy to partition Cyprus, even though the UN and all civilised democratic nations do not recongnise Turkeys corrupt offshore administration trnc.
    This meaningless administration gives TCs NO future or any hope of prosperity, only suitable for Anatolian illegale squaters.
    Serdar Denktash prefers to lock indiginous TCs in a 1960 time lock to preserve his personal hatred.
    A staunch apartheid supporter, a racist and a bugot so he can selfishly live out his own mini sultan status in a non recognised regime on despot Erdogan payroll .
    What does “TCs leader Akinci” think of Serdar Denktash mini speech.?

    • ROC

      Spot on and the sooner the Indigenous Turkish Cypriots see this and do something about it they will end up as Anatolian Cypriots and then it will be too late

    • Veritas

      He’s a copy of Nicolas Papadopoulos who’s also following his father’s fanatic legacy, that made the dream of Rauf Denktash come true, i.e. partition.
      We can blame people like Rauf Denktash as much as we want, but the bitter truth is that our leaders paved the way for the present situation.
      And we haven’t learned much from history. Instead we continue down the same road of ‘glorious dreams’.

  • Anansi Tori

    “Anastasiades, who is running for a second term, has repeatedly said that achieving a settlement was his primary and most important goal if re-elected.”

    But don’t ask when that goal is likely to be achieved because Mr. A. does not like a time frame. When he got closer than ever of his “goal” he managed to scuttle it for fear of losing this year’s election. By the time the next round of talks, if they ever take place, will be nearing conclusion we will be near the next presidential election again, so gues what Mr. A. will do then.

    • ROC

      we talking about Denktash here what relevance has your post got to do with this article????

    • Gold51

      Give it a break AT….you know full well Erdogans cronies deliberatly place “STUPID” blackmailing unacceptable backword thinking ludicrous demands on a modern civilised society to accept, or there’s NO deal. Akinci another on Erdogans payroll let TCs down, allowing Erdogan and Co to scuttle everything again.
      Dont come hear blaming the Cypriot President for not being able to get past despot Erdogans paid cronies.
      The recongnised president of the Republic of Cyprus offers a fair and prosperous future for all Cypriots.
      No special privalage for TCs as Erdogans stooge Serder Denktash thinks or GCs.

  • No_Name12

    I handle statements of Dektash Jr the same way as the statements of Papadopoulos Jr – throw them down the toilet where they belong.

  • ROC

    Arrogant idiot, first his claim “no one can abolish the Turkish republic of northern Cyprus.”” there is nothing to abolish because it does not exists and has no recognition in the real world,

    “Turkish Cypriots have more rights on the island’s territory than Greek Cypriots” what a load of bull I see he fails to mention the fictitious Anatolian Cypriot who should have no rights as he illegally entered the country and was given free land and homes,

    The guy is just farting in the wind stirring up hatred. the picture looks like he might be smoking something.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      The only rights our T/C brothers have is what Turkey via her outnumbering settlers decide to allow to drop in their begging bowl.. Worse to come if ever the North becomes world recognized as a Turkish protectorate.

      • ROC

        There fate lays in their own hands, if they cannot see they are being wiped out then they sure are not going to listen to us.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          You underestimate what outnumbering settlers can be triggered to do to the minority ‘inclaved’ T/C’s.

  • Veritas

    We have ignorant nationalists on both sides, especially the ones that feel they have a
    ”duty” to continue in the path of their fathers. Poor little boys that can’t see the destruction their fathers did to this country.

  • Louis

    Just took he’s daily fix!! Unable to open his eyes.
    Halucinating again.

    • ROC

      spot on

  • Parthenon

    greeks are new in democracy they lived always under Turkish Sultans they should not think to be equal.

    • ROC

      What are you trying to say., stick to normalize typing rather that try to use fancy sentences.

      • Parthenon

        Do you need water??

        • ROC

          no do you need milking?

    • Geo

      Yet you have the ancient symbol of all world democracy founded in Greece as your username??

  • Kibristan

    If the quoted statement on comparative rights is exactly what was stated then it will need more elaboration so that everyone can see the basis.

  • GrouseMaster

    Turkish Cypriots……Greek Cypriots….blah blah blah

    I don’t care who you are, were your from, wot you did, AS LONG AD YOU LOVE ME BAAABY!

  • Banjo

    How can one arrive at the conclusion that a group of people should have different rights to another.

    • oratis

      you are right, then one wonders why Cyprus is in the situation its in. these type of people, which exist in both communities, are complete idiots.

    • ROC

      He is just a AHOLE trying to stir up hatred to get him self attention, just another failed politician

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Untold Cypriots immigrate to the UK happily and thankful to have equal rights as that counties citizens enabling them to make a fortune. Why are not all Cypriots left alone and unite to do the same in their Cyprus under the all powerful big daddy master controller the EU?

