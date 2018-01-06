Two men arrested after drugs, ancient artefacts found in Paphos

Two men were detained by Police in Paphos on Friday evening after drugs and ancient vessels were found at the home of one of the suspects.

Armed with a warrant, drug squad officers searched the home of a 38-year-old suspected drug trafficker on Friday evening.

In the course of the investigation, officers found a cannabis joint in his possession, as well as a piece of straw containing 0.3 grammes of methamphetamine.

On the suspect, police also found a small torch, which contained 10 pieces of straw with 1.5 grammes of meth inside.

Two grammes of cannabis and a precision scale were also found while officers discovered a hiding place in the ceiling, which contained eight clay vessels and a large number of clay pieces believed to be ancient artefacts.

Hiding in one of the rooms, police found a 29-year-old man who was also arrested.

Officers also spotted a large motorcycle without registration plates in the backyard whose ownership the 38-year-old could not immediately prove.

The 29-year-old was released later in the day pending forensic tests but was re-arrested in connection with outstanding fines, police said.

  • almostbroke

    The police have become very active around Paphos recently following a little ‘direction ‘ from the Mayor !

    • Benny bumble

      About time, maybe it wasn’t such a smart move to put bomb under the Mayors mothers car ??. hopefully the police might do something about the nest of vipers trying to control paphos.

