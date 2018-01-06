United flight diverted after man spreads faeces in lavatories

January 6th, 2018 Americas, World 2 comments

United flight diverted after man spreads faeces in lavatories

A man vandalised two airplane lavatories by spreading human waste

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was diverted to Alaska after the flight crew reported a man on board had vandalised two airplane lavatories by spreading human waste, airport police said.

“We received a report of a passenger who had messed up the bathrooms with his own faeces,” Anchorage Airport Police Lieutenant Joe Gamache said by telephone.

The man, a 22-year-old Vietnamese passport holder with US residency, was escorted off the plane in handcuffs on Thursday night and met by law enforcement in the terminal, Gamache said.

After being interviewed by authorities through a translator, he was transported to an Anchorage hospital for a mental evaluation.

The man made no threats and did not try to interfere with the flight crew, Gamache said, adding that no charges have been filed.

United Airlines, owned by United Continental Holdings Inc , said there were 245 people on board the plane and said it provided hotel accommodations for its customers.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Hope he gets the required mental treatment .

    • Smudger

      Hope he has his passport revoked and can’t fly again. Seriously some people have less right to be on a plane with the rest of us than the animals with superior intellect that are forced to travel in the hold.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close