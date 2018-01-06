Wolff says his revelations will bring down Trump



Copies of the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by author Michael Wolff are seen at the Book Culture book store in New York

By William Schomberg

The author of a book that is highly critical of Donald Trump’s first year as US president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump’s time in the White House.

Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House – that Trump is not fit to do the job – was becoming a widespread view.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job,” Wolff said.

“Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.”

Trump has dismissed the book as full of lies. It depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorned his abilities.

Trump took to Twitter late on Friday to renew his attacks on Wolff, and on his former top aide Steve Bannon who was quoted in the book.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump said. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Bannon, formerly Trump’s chief strategist, is chairman of the so-called alt-right Breitbart News website

In his interview with the BBC, Wolff was asked if he believed that Bannon felt Trump was unfit to serve as president and would try to bring him down. “Yes,” Wolff replied.

He also hit back at claims that the book was untruthful.

“This is what’s called reporting. This is how you do it.” he said. “You ask people, you get as close as you can to the event, you interview the people who were privy to the event, you interview other people who were privy to the event, you come to know the circumstance as well as anybody and then you report it.”

 

  • Kevin Ingham

    Gee- Trump is an bit of an oddball. Who’d have guessed that from his behaviour and his haircut long before he ever became President !!

    A lot of people obviously don’t like Trump, but he’s doing what he said he would do.

    He hasn’t built the wall yet,but illegal immigration into the US through Mexico is hugely down , immigration criteria have been toughened up, the judiciary is being given an almighty shake up, the economy is booming and ISIS have been effectively wiped out.

    Even contentious issues such as the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, for which he alone is being lambasted for, were backed unanimously in the Senate

    He stated he would put America first and that is what he is doing- even if it is at the expense of the environment.

    Is he perfect?- of course not and his style is always going to rub people up the wrong way, but there’s nothing he’s done so far that even comes close the the scandals Blair got himself involved in without a fraction of the hysteria we are seeing with Trump

  • Anansi Tori

    1st Bannon with his revelations, factual combined with gut feel, now Wolff: the odds against Trump are starting to stack up. Whether he will go under is not sure, a lot will depend on what the Deep State – that behind the scenes organisation of unelected officials who are really running the show – will decide.

    It does seems like the noose is tightening around the Donald’s neck.

