Akinci hopes election result will bring better days

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday he had preserved his neutrality as promised two and a half years ago when it came to the elections being held in the north on Sunday.

Akinci was speaking to the press as he walked from his home together with his wife Meral, to the primary school where they voted, close to where they live.

CNA reported that voting was running smoothly since 8am. Polls will close at 6pm.

Akinci said that after the elections he hoped the result would lead the people to better days.