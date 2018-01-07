Akinci hopes election result will bring better days

Akinci hopes election result will bring better days

Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday he had preserved his neutrality as promised two and a half years ago when it came to the elections being held in the north on Sunday.
Akinci was speaking to the press as he walked from his home together with his wife Meral, to the primary school where they voted, close to where they live.
CNA reported that voting was running smoothly since 8am. Polls will close at 6pm.
Akinci said that after the elections he hoped the result would lead the people to better days.

  • Gold51

    Doesn’t matter who wins.
    Remaining TCs are outnumbered by illegale Anatolian settlers.
    Akinci looked the part but wasn’t, on the final day in Crans, he was silent while Erdogans cronies scuttled the talks by placing inconceivable demands on the table…..fact.!
    Remaining TCs should realise, they already have a president, in a Palace in Turkey.
    Anatolian settlers will vote today for someone to serve Erdogan and run Turkeys offshore corrupt not recongnised (trnc) administration regime…. …Nothing else….FACT.!!

    • ROC

      Spot on, that’s been the goal of Turkey from day one of 74, was to turn the North into a province of Turkey, the Indigenous Tcs have been shafted by their own kind.

      • Gold51

        Yes you are right.
        Most have immergrated now. They can’t live under Erdogans dictatorial corrupt rule .
        TCs voters in Cyprus are saying the same….
        Its impossible.

    • Zakos

      I’d rather be run by Erdogan, then the GC administration.

  • Geogrge

    He should immediately turn himself in to the CypRUS Administration, burn some isis-turks flags live on TV and coop with the Government against the illegal occupation!!

    Than he will have better days for everyone, including the occupied and muslimized Greeks in the North!

    • turkishcypriot

      You must be insane. You don’t make no sense. This isis-turks you keep on repeating, where does it come from? It must be your invention. You sound very stupid.

      • ROC

        The BS you turn out acusing people of being racists and hiding the fact you aint from Cyprus makes George a saint.

    • Cenk Hoca

      Why don’t you do that and see if you will live to see the next day.

      • Gold51

        We saw examples how 50+ against “one man” was clubbed to death over and over by grey wolves, police, civilians and soldier’s.
        You must be one of the extremely brave…. CH.

