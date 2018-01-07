Anastasiades mulls minimum wage for all professions if elected

With full employment, which he estimates will be achieved in the next two years, the government will discuss with employers’ organisations the possibility of setting a minimum wage for all professions, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

The president, who is running for re-election this month, was speaking at a conference of ruling Disy’s young wing Nedisy where he said his vision was to take steps to create jobs for all young people, regardless of their political ideology.

“Unemployment does not distinguish the youth of the left from the youth of the right or the youth of the centre or those of socialism,” he said.

Anastasiades said unemployment had declined, “but the rates remain high and we have an obligation to create those prospects and those conditions through a new economic model so that we can meet your expectations, we can we meet the expectations of the new era, a new era that will create well-paid positions,” he said.

“And this is our intention. Once employment is restored to pre-crisis levels of crisis, or full employment, which we hope will happen if the people honour us with their votes, we will discuss with the employers’ organisations a minimum wage for all occupations.”

He also referred to the reforms implemented by the government, such as the reduction of military service, the upgrading of the National Guard, the steps to implement the NHS, the reform of the appointment system education, and also the proposals for modernising the public service.

“We have moved forward and will proceed to realise everything we have committed to. Our work shows that we are credible when it comes to fulfilling our obligations,” he added.

He said he would not address the lies and other “abominations” being spoken during the election campaign but would trust the judgement of the people.

He said he would do “all that is humanly possible… to bring about the Cyprus that we deserve.”