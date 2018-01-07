Anastasiades mulls minimum wage for all professions if elected

With full employment, which he estimates will be achieved in the next two years, the government will discuss with employers’ organisations the possibility of setting a minimum wage for all professions, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

The president, who is running for re-election this month, was speaking at a conference of ruling Disy’s young wing Nedisy where he said his vision was to take steps to create jobs for all young people, regardless of their political ideology.

“Unemployment does not distinguish the youth of the left from the youth of the right or the youth of the centre or those of socialism,” he said.

Anastasiades said unemployment had declined, “but the rates remain high and we have an obligation to create those prospects and those conditions through a new economic model so that we can meet your expectations, we can we meet the expectations of the new era, a new era that will create well-paid positions,” he said.

“And this is our intention. Once employment is restored to pre-crisis levels of crisis, or full employment, which we hope will happen if the people honour us with their votes, we will discuss with the employers’ organisations a minimum wage for all occupations.”

He also referred to the reforms implemented by the government, such as the reduction of military service, the upgrading of the National Guard, the steps to implement the NHS, the reform of the appointment system education, and also the proposals for modernising the public service.

“We have moved forward and will proceed to realise everything we have committed to. Our work shows that we are credible when it comes to fulfilling our obligations,” he added.

He said he would not address the lies and other “abominations” being spoken during the election campaign but would trust the judgement of the people.

He said he would do “all that is humanly possible… to bring about the Cyprus that we deserve.”

  • Barry White

    That would include €1000 minimum wage a month for House Ladies? Thought not, not a vote getter.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Most of the best businesses I have ever had dealings with already look after their staff and pay them well (they are key to a successful business) They also pay their national insurance, taxes, their bank loans and their rent

    Bad businesses on the other hand pay their staff buttons and also don’t pay their national insurance, taxes, loans and rent .

    So really it’s going to be the bad businesses that are going to have to comply with minimum wage requirements , which when you think about it is a pretty unlikely scenario given everything else they skip on?

  • Guest

    Let me guess. His “minimum wage to all professions” pledge, is very likely intended first of all for politicians like himself. It coudn’t be otherwise

  • John Henry

    Did Mother Teresa ever say; if elected I will clothe, feed, and care for the less fortunate? No. She just did it! Politicians are so full of crap they don’t even realize there throwing it back up every time they open their mouths.

  • cyprus observer

    This is just absurd….no other word for it.

  • European Citizen

    Awful Greek to English translation… CM could do better!

    Hard for me to understand what exactly this clown is saying “Once employment is restored to pre-crisis levels of crisis”. Does he want to restore the crisis? Never doubted him for a second.

    “He also referred to the reforms implemented by the government, such as the reduction of military service, the upgrading of the National Guard, the steps to implement the NHS, the reform of the appointment system education, and also the proposals for modernising the public service.” – i.e. he wants to throw money on public sector. Has he learnt nothing from the past presidents?

    Such general pile of rubbish. The man clearly has no imagination and no ambition. He has no innovative ideas and will bring Cyprus to its knees with his public spending when we just started to show some signs of recovery from the crisis of 2013.

    Create jobs he says? So why are other countries creating new industries like “medical” cannabis cultivation and research, and Cyprus, with its perfect weather for agriculture, still wants to spend extra money to put people in prisons (“Roadside Narcotest”) – do we really have many accidents caused by people who smoke cannabis? I have never heard of a single accident in Cyprus where the driver was “stoned”.

    How about making the business environment more competitive and lowering industry fees for things such as Statutory Audit, which currently is compulsory and costs upwards of 5,000 Euro for a working company? These fees only feed the greed of the country’s legal service providers (including the legal business of Mr. A) without any improvement to the competitiveness of such services. Back in the day Cyprus had some top notch lawyers in the spheres of finance and tax – now half of the legal providers are incompetent fools, while the other more competent half simply charge so much that normal businesses cannot afford their services. Is this competitive and sustainable business environment?

    Or how about raising tobacco and alcohol taxes (by about 300%) to make our community healthier? Instead the government introduced a tax on “e-liquids” which actually do not contain “tobacco”. Sure the “e-liquids” use nicotine extracted from tobacco, but that tax surely has been paid during manufacture process?

    Current government’s greed has no barriers, and Mr. A is acting like King of Cyprus – “He said he would not address the lies and other “abominations” being spoken during the election campaign but would trust the judgement of the people.” Too important to address people’s concerns, eh? Thieving liar…

    • cyprus observer

      Well said

  • almostbroke

    I thought he had just about ‘bought up ‘ every possible potential vote , is this a gimmick to hoover up any ‘strays ‘

  • JS Gost

    The tourist industry will continue to pay €700 a month (in cash if possible) regardless of the law. How will the owners princes and princesses afford their Mercs ? Like all the laws here, unless enforced they are as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Thing is that even if Cyprus didn’t have high unemployment there will still be no shortage of takers for €700 per month given that in countries like Bulgaria the national minimum wage is equivalent to €235 per month!!!

      Even if Cyprus/Cypriots should attain full employment then you still do not get the upward pressure on wages such a situation would normally bring about when Eastern Europeans can triple their earnings by moving to Cyprus to work here without restriction

  • oratis

    its good what he is proposing but why wait until full employment is achieved? the minimum wage across all occupations should come in straight away.
    this waiting until full employment is achieved could be something he’s put in just to get him off the hook if he decides not carry through his promise.
    also there is the question of what the minimum wage is going to start at.
    it should gradually be increased every year over the course of five years until it reaches the level of Northern European countries such as Germany and Britain. since the cost of basic food items and fuel is not cheaper here than in most Northern European countries then there is no excuse to have a lower minimum wage here.
    there is also the question of immigrants from countries like Egypt and Bangladesh, would they also be on the minimum wage or would there be an allowance for employers to have a contract to pay them less? its something that would have to be discussed.

    • cyprus observer

      You are missing one thing…..the issue of productivity! Why should a Cypriot achieve the same minimum wage as a German, if there is no comparability on productivity?

      • Cydee

        Good point.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    ‘He (Anastasiades) said he would do “all that is humanly possible… to bring about the Cyprus that we deserve.”
    There’s me thinking we’ve always had the Cyprus ‘we deserved’.

