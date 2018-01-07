An artistic start to the year

Gallery Gloria in Nicosia is welcoming in a creative and very artistic start to 2018 with a group painting exhibition on Wednesday at 7pm.

The artistic team behind the exhibition is led by artist and teacher Vassilis Mitas, who runs his own art school. The other artists involved are Andreas Panagiotou, Stavros Voniatis, Katerina Vassiliou, Elena Telemachou, Eleftheria Kyriakidou, Kyproula Tsaklidou, Eleni Papapetrou, Aylin Eyubova, Michalis Eleftheriou, Maro Canius and Andrew Canyon.

But it is Mitas who is the guiding force, as the other artists readily admit.

“We are a group of people who use painting to portray feelings, experiences and memories. All our unique creations come to be with much love, care and patience, and always under the close supervision of our teacher and artistic mentor Vassilis Mitas,” says a joint statement.

“The techniques we use include very specific procedures that need to be followed with great care, so that the result can stand up to our expectations and standards.”

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and will remain open until January 29.

Group Exhibition

First group exhibition of the year. Opens January 10 at 7pm until January 29. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605