Feel free to breastfeed here, Pope tells mothers in Sistine Chapel

January 7th, 2018 Europe, World 2 comments

Feel free to breastfeed here, Pope tells mothers in Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis waves during his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Pope Francis baptised 34 infants during a long ceremony in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday and told their mothers to feel free to breastfeed them there if they were hungry.

During the ceremony that lasted more than two hours, Francis baptised 18 girls and 16 boys, including two pairs of twins.

“If they start performing a concert (by crying), or if they are uncomfortable or too warm or don’t feel at ease or are hungry … breastfeed them, don’t be afraid, feed them, because this too is the language of love,” he said in a short improvised homily.

Women still face harassment for breastfeeding in public in some countries even though attitudes are changing.

The pope has made similar comments in past ceremonies. Television pictures showed at least one mother bottle-feeding her child.

The papal baptism is a yearly event restricted to children of employees of the Vatican or the diocese of Rome. Francis is also bishop of the Italian capital.

The most famous frescoes in the Sistine Chapel – the ceiling scenes and the Last Judgement wall – were painted by Michelangelo.

Print Friendly
  • Guest

    The Orthodox Churches urgently need reformers like Pope Francis.

  • Bunny

    Can you imagine the Archbish allowing that here?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close