January 7th, 2018 Middle East, World 1 comments

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says unrest fomented by foreign enemies defeated

Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani protest

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the country’s people and security forces had defeated unrest fomented by foreign enemies — including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — and opposition groups, according to a statement on its Sepahnews website.

“Iran’s revolutionary people along with tens of thousands of Basij forces, police and the Intelligence Ministry have broken down the chain (of unrest) created … by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime (Israel), Saudi Arabia, the hypocrites (Mujahideen) and monarchists,” the statement said.

  • almostbroke

    They would say that wouldent they ! No question of Iranian people getting fed up with a tyranical regime .

