Mozart gets the musical new year rolling

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestr (CySO) is set to provide yet another smashing year of chamber music concerts. The first of the season will be the concert under the name Mozart Double and More in Nicosia on Saturday and in Paphos on Sunday.

The CySO artistic director Jens Georg Bachman, the leader of the orchestra Wolfgang Schroeder and the principal of the 2nd violins section Kypros Christodoulides have created a wonderful programme to bring the wonder of chamber music into our lives, by presenting us with a double dose of Mozart in all his chamber music glory to get the musical year rolling.

Mozart Double and More

Live performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. January 13. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm. €5. Tel: 22-410181

January 14. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 5pm. €5. Tel: 70-002420