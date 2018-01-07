Official presidential election ballot papers being printed

The official ballot papers for the January 28 presidential election were being printed off on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the chief returning officer put down a challege to the draft ballot paper following two objections raised last week over the slogan of one of the candidates.

Independent candidate Haris Aristidou had complained that his election slogan ‘Handcuff Thieving Politicians’ was not visible enough in the space under his name on the ballot paper. It was represented by a symbol.

Also, representatives for incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades and Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas wanted it removed altogether because they found it offensive.

The chief returning officer said on Wednesday that following the ruling of the attorney-general the ballot papers would not be altered.

Along with Aristidou Malas and Anastasiades, listed on the ballot are the other candidates: far-right Elam’s Christos Christou, the head of the Justice Party Michalis Mina, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos who is backed by Edek, the Greens and the Solidarity Movement, leader of the Citizens’ Alliance Giorgos Lillikas, and independents Andreas Efstratiou and Christakis Kapiliotis.

If there is no clear winner on January 28, a run-off election will be held the following week, February 5.

The total number of voters with a right to vote is 550,593, of which 271,215 are men and 279,378 are women, according to data released during the week.

As regards the age groups, 9,303 are between 18 and 19 years old (4,807 men and 4,496 women), 83,518 are 20 to 29 (42,653 men and 40,865 women), while most of the registered voters belong to the 30 to 39 age group, reaching 99,779 (50,864 men and 48,915 women).

Furthermore, 85,485 voters are 40 to 49 years old (42,087 men and 43,398 women), 96,365 are 50 to 59 (48,399 men and 47,966 women), and 84,024 are 60 to 69 (41,497 men and 42,527 women). Those aged 70 and above are 92,119 (40,908 men and 51,211 women).

The citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who lived in the north of the island will be added to the total number as soon as their details are confirmed by the Office of the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs.