January 7th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Police investigating possible attempted murder

Nicosia police are investigating a possible case of attempted murder following a complaint by a 32-year-old man who believed he might have been targetted while driving on Saturday.
According to police, the man said that as he was driving in the Nicosia district, he became aware of two people following him on a motorbike, both wearing helmets. At some point he saw that one of the riders was pulling a gun out of his jacket.
The driver pulled his car in and headed on foot to a safe place and the motorcycle continued past. However they turned around and went back a few minutes later but then continued on without making any move on the suspected target.

