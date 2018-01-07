Report of UFO sighting in the north

January 7th, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

A UFO was spotted over the Kasivera area in the north on Thursday night, according to Turkish Cypriot Kibris newspaper.
The paper published photos of the purple flying object along the coastal area which were reportedly taken by astronomer who uploaded it to his website.
UFO sightings have been reported in the north on occasion in the past.

  • Bob

    So Turkey is not the only one to identify the trnc 😀

  • Tim Harris

    Just because **(LUIS ELIZONDO)** of the DOD has (PROOF) that UFOs have contacted Earth, it does NOT mean that now, EVERY LIGHT in the sky is a UFO/ ALIEN!!!!

    ***(CALM DOWN)*** people!!!

  • Tim Harris

  • Elena Georgiou

    they exist have no doubt

  • GrouseMaster

    It could quite well have been a UFO…..any aliens coming to earth wanting to see the worst nation the planet has to offer in terms how how they live their day to day lives, morals, ethics, love for nature & the environment……should look no further.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      What a moronic comment. Shame on you racist..

  • PPetrovicho

    I see UFOs in my pooh every time I have a heavy night of binge drinking followed by a curry. But they are Unidentified Floating Objects, not the same as UFOs from space but just as difficult to explain.

  • rich

    UFO does not imply aliens or other nonsense. These so called sightings are often fake but very occasionally its evidence of actual military tech that isn’t public. Years back through a friend I met with some crew of the the french awacs. They were radar operators who have seen “impossible” UFO’s on screens. Impossible as in stationary (too high for a helicopter), too fast and turning at right angles. They were serious and had no reason to lie.

    • Neroli

      My husband and his crew saw a few when he was flying!

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    They will try anything to get some recignition and people to go there en mass. Nothing like starting a UFO hysteria to draw in the crowds.

  • Guest

    There is usually a logical explantion for this. But genuine extraterrestial visitors are extremely unlikely.

    • Frederic Harakis

      Exactly; besides we think as ETs’ beings. as having anthropoid shape ie 2 hands 2 legs one head 2 eyes. Who knows ETs might already be with us but we do not recognise them and we artribute them to some theological miracles. Ignorance is bliss

