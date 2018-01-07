A UFO was spotted over the Kasivera area in the north on Thursday night, according to Turkish Cypriot Kibris newspaper.
The paper published photos of the purple flying object along the coastal area which were reportedly taken by astronomer who uploaded it to his website.
UFO sightings have been reported in the north on occasion in the past.
Report of UFO sighting in the north
A UFO was spotted over the Kasivera area in the north on Thursday night, according to Turkish Cypriot Kibris newspaper.
-
Bob
-
Tim Harris
-
Tim Harris
-
Elena Georgiou
-
GrouseMaster
-
Naci Rizaoglu
-
-
PPetrovicho
-
rich
-
Neroli
-
-
disqus_qVKPczqCH5
-
Guest
-
Frederic Harakis
-