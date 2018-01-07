Techno will be in the house

Techno followers, stop here for a second, this will interest you. This Saturday the creators of Ahrpe Records will show us how they managed to make a name for themselves on the crowded techno scene with only six releases.

The capital will welcome French producer and DJ Amandra and Ovend, who are two of the main players on the label as well as the co-founders. All you techno movers out there have the event organisers behind Trap to thank for this event that should get the ball rolling for even bigger DJ spinning extravagances.

Amandra, who goes for subtly evolving and droning atmospheres when it comes to his music, will be keeping his output tribal and hypnotic, with releases on labels such as Semantica Records, Tikita and Obscura.

With a more electric vibe, Ovend collaborated with Italian duo Tale Of Us last summer. The collaboration resulted in the release of the hit song Red Skyd on Afterlife Records. His music tends to wander into trance-like territory, just the right amount needed to get you moving.

Joining the two music-makers behind Ahrpe Records, will be DJ Alex Tomb from Nicosia. The night will end with a special b2b DJ set to remember.

Amandra, Ovend and Alex Tomb

Live performance by the DJs. January 13. Klubd, Ammochostou 36, Nicosia. 12am. Tel: 96-414971