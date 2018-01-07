Top Sinatra tribute does it his way in Paphos

Start spreading the news, tribute act to Frank Sinatra Stephen Triffitt will be giving it all for two nights this week at the Colosseum restaurant in Paphos.

Trifffitt, performing in Cyprus for the first time, is considered the world’s number one Frank Sinatra tribute act. His is a true story of how dreaming – and continuous singing – can really turn your life around. Triffitt was just a humble salesman from Weston before his sang his way into the spotlight.

He has been in the spotlight for 15-years now, and during that time he has perfected the Sinatra swagger, voice and walk – some even say he has got it down so well that the resemblance is eerie. He has performed all over the world, at some of the top venues, including as a resident headliner in The Definitive Rat Pack (Hippodrome Casino, London), an appearance at The Lawrence Olivier Awards, performing in solo tours of Stephen Triffitt celebrates Frank Sinatra – which sold out The London Palladium and Royal Festival Hall, earning his name on The London Palladium Hall of Fame. He has also performed in the tour of Sinatra’s Live at the Sands Concert; a recreation of the ‘Sinatra Live at the Sands Album’ recorded with Count Basie and his 17-piece band.

Triffitt has also performed for many prestigious clients including; Prince Philip, Simon Cowell, and he was the headline act at The Beckham’s lads’ christenings for Victoria and David Beckham at ‘Beckingham Palace’. He has performed in concert with The BBC Symphony Orchestra for Friday Night is Music Night, The Metropole Orchestra (Amsterdam) and London Symphony Orchestra as well as summer concerts at Beaulieu, Audley End and Kenwood House. His voice has also featured in many films, TV programmes and adverts.

The Life of Frank Sinatra

Tribute to the legend by Stephen Triffitt. January 13-14. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. 9pm. €25 including three-course meal. Tel: 26-962415