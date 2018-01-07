Two hundred migrants reach Spain after storming fence

More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla in what authorities on Sunday called a mass “violent crossing”.

Some 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in Saturday’s incident.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing.

  • Guest

    Probably most of them are economic migrants, rather than refugees fleeing war, violence and persecution. Illegal economic migrants should not be encouraged, and those who use violence should be deported.

    • Pete

      Or shot.

