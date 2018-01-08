Anastasiades hopes no hardening of positions after north election results (Updated)

January 8th, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades’ campaign office said on Monday the elections in the north had their own political significance despite their illegality.

The National Unity Party (UBP) took first place in the elections in the north on Sunday, gaining 35.58 per cent of the vote and 21 seats in the 50-seat ‘parliament’.

“We hope that they will not create conditions within the Turkish Cypriot community that will lead to further hardening of its positions and its intransigence,” Anastasiades’ spokeswoman Annita Demetriou said in a written statement.

“Of course, the official negotiator of the Turkish Cypriot community remains independent of the results, without forgetting that Ankara itself has the main and decisive role,” she added.

The statement said the aim of all should be the solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis created by Nicos Anastasiades, that is, within the framework of the solution and the parameters of the UN.

“We hope that the Turkish Cypriot community will grasp the benefits and approach the process with good intentions and goodwill, something we unfortunately did not see in the recent negotiating process,” the statement said.

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou told reporters on Monday that results of the election suggested that everyone should support Anastasiades’ candidacy in the January 28 election given his clear position that he is ready to resume dialogue within UN parameters.

As long as the stalemate remains, “it is a fertiliser for Ankara’s aspirations”, he said.

“The status quo, but also the political forces in the Turkish Cypriot community that do not support the reunification of the country but two separate states, are being strengthened,” he added.

“We have no other way but to be committed to the national goal of the reunification and liberalisation of the country, to work for the resumption of dialogue as soon as possible to solve the Cyprus problem,” he said.

Asked if he thought things were becoming more difficult, Neophytou said the more time passed the more possible that would become.

“If one takes into account that five years ago during the then illegal elections, the forces supporting the solution of the Cyprus problem within the parameters of the UN were the overwhelming majority and today, five years later the members of the [Turkish Cypriot] community seeking a solution beyond the UN’s parameters have been strengthened,” he added.

Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou also said the results were a reversal.

“Because of this, a strong effort must be made by our side to keep alive the hope of resolving the Cyprus problem and to create the conditions that will allow us to reach an agreement,” he said, adding that this was why it was so important to elect Stavros Malas, the candidate the party is backing in the election.

Diko said in a statement that whatever the results of elections in the north, Turkey’s long-term goals in the north would always remain the same.

 

 

  • Philippos

    Well Nik, if you had done the deal at Cranz Montana, you would not have had to worry about this now, would you? When will we ever learn that as more time passes, the more the separation hardens, the more changes occur and the more difficult it will be to resolve. Just look at Palestine, it is our mirror.

  • The Bowler

    An amicable divorce is the only solution for a populace that clearly do not trust each other nor want to live with each other.
    The next round of talks will be about the divorce settlement. The UN knows this, resigned itself to it and have made plans for it.
    The status quo cannot go on forever.

    • ROC..

      You need a major correction, you show me a poll wherbys Indengenous Tcs do not trust living with Gcs, or show where they do not want a solution, I think your find its the Anatolians that do not want refuncation and I tell you why, they have no historcal or culltral links with Gcs and Cyprus, this was a ploy 44 years ago by Turkey to cleansed the Indengenous Tcs to keep a grasp on Cyprus.

      so please do not insult the True TCs. they have exposed Turkey

      “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their
      own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system
      with religious schools,” said Elcil.

      • turkishcypriot

        Aren’t you tired repeating what Elcil said. Don’t you prefer to stick to you script. Everybody involved in Cyprus problem have accepted the fact that GCs and TCs can not live together. All this re-unification concept is becoming absolute. Get use to it. You had your last change at the last conference and you blew it. End of story.

  • cyprus observer

    Can there be a more hardened position than zero troops and zero guarantees from day 1?

  • Caulkhead

    This statement only proves that the President just wants to maintain the status quo and is hoping that he can now hide behind a hard line government in the north. He said “we hope the Turkish Cypriot community will grasp the benefits and approach the process with good intentions and goodwill”. If he was a in any way a diplomat and wanted a solution he would have left it at that. Instead he has to get another dig in, so as to make sure the TCs don’t call his bluff.

  • Oh Come ON!

    Another idiot who believes that if you lie about something happening in a certain way for long enough then it becomes true!! Get rid of your ‘zero troops and zero guarantees from day one’ prerequisite to negotiations, which you so conveniently wrote into the script of The Crans Montana Show for the first time in 43 years! Maybe then dialogue leading to a solution will follow!!

    • ROC..

      And you think it is unacceptable do you? Turkey was prepared to leave 650 troops what was that going to protect???? The Turks always come up with excuses, the underlining factor is simple, The ROC is not going to bow down to uncceptable demands, and just for you infomation this is what a leading Turkish Cypriot person said

      ““It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their
      own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system
      with religious schools,” said Elcil.

  • Anon

    “Hardening of positions ”
    Says the Greek Cypriot side who have shown zero compromise or good will in over 50 years…
    What a bunch of Clowns…

    • Geoffreys

      Both sides have little compromise, due to their pre-conceived objectives and requirements for a settlement. Only answer to the Cyprob now seems to be the “Two-State” solution, rather than a “Federal” one.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      If Anastasiades really wanted reunion, he should have grabbed the opportunity with Akinci.

      • ROC..

        Akinci was silenced when are you ever going to undstand that no TC politians can dance without the say so of Turkey.

