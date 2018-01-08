Joint search and rescue operations

January 8th, 2018

Cyprus and Italy conducted a joint search and rescue exercise on Monday, off the south coast of the island.

The scenario involved a maritime accident at open sea requiring an air medical evacuation operation from the Italian frigate Espero.

Cyprus implemented the national search and rescue plan Nearchos deploying helicopters from the police aviation unit with civil defence nurses on board.

According to the defence ministry, the exercise, titled ‘CYPΙΤΑ – 01/18’ was conducted as part of the cooperation to tackle search and rescue incidents or emergency situations that could arise during operations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

