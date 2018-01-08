Latchi fisherman to meet minister over livelihood fears

Fishermen who complain they are being edged out by private boat owners at Latchi harbour will have the chance to discuss their grievances with Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis in mid-January, it was announced on Monday.

The around 30 professional fishermen say they are jostling for space to moor their boats because of the increasing number of recreational vessels and accuse the ports authority of trying to turn the fishing shelter into a marina and removing some of their vessels.

The fishermen also claim the harbour is filling up with sand due to breakwaters which have been built in the area.

Mayor of Polis Chrysochous Yiotis Papachristoforou said on Monday all involved need to cooperate so that everybody could benefit from a properly run harbour.

The problems were also pointed out in a letter to Kouyialis, who replied that the department of fisheries and the Cyprus ports authority are closely cooperating to solve them.

They are in the process of sorting vessels by activity and size, separating fishing boats from recreational vessels in order to ensure safety and uniformity at the fishing shelter.

In addition, he said plans include upgrading the harbour. He suggested the fishermen use a specially designed space for the repair of their boats which is in another part of the harbour. Instead, he noted, they keep their boats in an area not suitable for this purpose.

Last September fishermen blocked the entrance to the harbour in protest over what they say are threats to their livelihoods.