January 8th, 2018 Middle East 34 comments

Rouhani says Iran protests were not only economic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Protests that shook Iran were not just aimed at the economy, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, remarks suggesting the real targets were powerful conservatives opposed to his plans to expand individual freedoms at home and promote detente abroad.

The pragmatic cleric, who defeated anti-Western hardliners to win re-election last year, also called for the lifting of curbs on social media used by anti-government protesters in the most sustained challenge to hardline authorities since 2009.

“It would be a misrepresentation (of events) and also an insult to Iranian people to say they only had economic demands,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“People had economic, political and social demands.”

Iran‘s influential Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the security forces had put an end to a week of unrest fomented by what it called foreign enemies.

The protests, which began over economic hardships suffered by the young and working class, spread to more than 80 cities and towns and has resulted in 22 deaths and more than 1,000 arrests, according to Iranian officials.

Hamid Shahriari, the deputy head of the Judiciary said that all ringleaders of the protests had been identified and arrested, and they would be firmly punished and might face capital punishment.

An Iranian lawmaker confirmed on Monday the death of one detainee in prison.

“This 22 year old young man was arrested by the police. I was informed that he has committed suicide in jail,” Tayebeh Siavashi was quoted as saying by ILNA news agency.

Many of the protesters questioned Iran’s foreign policy in the Middle East, where it has intervened in Syria and Iraq in a battle for influence with rival Saudi Arabia.

IRANIANS CAN CRITICISE “EVERYONE”

The country’s financial support for Palestinians and the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah also angered Iranians, who want their government to focus on domestic economic problems instead.

Rouhani won re-election last year by promising more jobs for Iran’s youth through more foreign investment, as well as more social justice, individual freedom and political tolerance – aims questioned by his main challenger in the contest.

Echoing some of his campaign rhetoric, Rouhani said on Monday people should be allowed to criticise all Iranian officials, with no exception.

Demonstrators initially vented their anger over high prices and alleged corruption, but the protests took on a rare political dimension, with a growing number of people calling on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down.

The Supreme Leader is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and appoints the heads of the judiciary. Key ministers are selected with his agreement and he has the ultimate say on Iran’s foreign policy. By comparison, the president has little power.

“No one is innocent and people are allowed to criticise everyone,” said Rouhani.

Rouhani also dismissed calls from hardline clerics who had asked the government to permanently block access social media and messaging apps.

As protests have ebbed, the government has lifted restrictions it imposed on Instagram, one of the social media tools used to mobilise protesters. But access to a more widely used messaging app, Telegram, was still blocked. The government has said the restrictions would be temporary.

“People’s access to social media should not permanently be restricted. We cannot be indifferent to people’s life and business,” Rouhani said.

State television showed live pictures of more pro-government rallies in several cities, including Sanandaj in western Iran, as marchers carried posters of Ayatollah Khamenei and chanted slogans in his support.

Iranian Vice-President Masoumeh Ebtekar tweeted on Monday that Rouhani has insisted that all detained students should be released.

Mohammad Bathaei, the education minister said on Monday there were many school children among the detainees and he was asking for their release before exam season.

Amnesty International said last week that more than 1,000 Iranians had been arrested and detained in jails “notorious for torture and other ill-treatment over the past seven days”, with many being denied access to families and lawyers.

  • Anansi Tori

    Ever since the Iranian Revolution kicked out the US/UK puppet regime of the Shah, the US has been working at “recapturing” the country, and since the end of the Iran-Iraq war that effort has been bolstered by the ziofascist “country’s” assistance.

    Yes there are economic problems in Iran, yes there is inequality, but is Iran unique in that sense? I submit that none of the commenters here, myself included, have the foggiest idea of Iranian society, of the Iranian mind, of what Iranians want, how Iranians see the West, etc. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that the Iranian people have suffered tremendously from the sanctions, and once again the AngloZionist Empire-in-decline has broken its word by not lifting sanctions as agreed in the JCPOA despite Iran keeping 100% of its side of the bargain.

  • NadavKatz

    The Supreme Leader, surrounded and guarded by the Revolutionary Guards, is the source of evil in the Islamist warlords of Iran against the citizens of Iran rise.

  • Evergreen

    People have chosen this government.Let their own leaders handle their internal problem.

    • NadavKatz

      Who voted for the Supreme Leader. In Germany of 1933 to 1945 that position was being held by H I t l e r, as you know….

      • athessalonian

        Even though that may have been so, it does not alter and or affect the validity of the comment you responded to. Furthermore, historical and political comparisons of that era with today may easily be perceived as attempts to poison the well since they are not currently relevant.

        • NadavKatz

          Mine is not an attempt to poison any wells; it is simply an illustration, not unlike the “democratic” elections that have been held in the Soviet Union and then in Russia. In fact, Stalin was also a Supreme Leader….

          • athessalonian

            The fact remains that the people decided who their leader(s) will be regardless of the latter’s qualitative values in the eyes of outsiders. So making an illustration using the German model rather that using the Indian model, Ghandi, is an attempt to negate the validity of the people’s choice.

            • NadavKatz

              Who decided about the Supreme Leader of the Islamist warlords of Iran? And, who has control over the Revolutionary Guards that sustain this Islamic dictatorship…??!!

              • athessalonian

                Are you disputing the fact that a large proportion of Iran’s population does subscribe to Islamic fundamentalist principles?

                • NadavKatz

                  I submit that the Islamist regime in Iran has been imposed upon the people of Iran and has been maintained by the force of the Revolutionary Guards.

                  • athessalonian

                    There is partial, yet not absolute, truth to your submission as there is national polarization between the fundamentalists and the moderates. A frequently observed phenomenon in many countries.

                    • NadavKatz

                      What you call “moderate” stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the “fundamentalists”, i.e. the Supreme Leader and the Revolutionary Guards. The people who pay for this reality are the citizens of Iran who have come out with the demand to cease this reality.

                    • athessalonian

                      Ultimately the will of the people will dictate the future and not outsiders such as we. Turkey is a prime example…

                    • NadavKatz

                      I fully agree. It is not for neither me nor you to determine matters in Iran. I do, however, sympathize with the citizens of Iran who call for the deposing the dictatorship of Islamism in that country.

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    Any country which needs Revolutionary Guards (or any equivalent thereof) is tacitly admitting that its revolution may not last without the threat of violent squelching and repression by a clique of strongmen imposing their will and values upon the remainder of the population who may be in disagreement.

  • NadavKatz

    The Islamist warlords of Iran seek to explain and justify, but have and continue to refuse to accept the fact that the Iranian people seek to liberate themselves from the yoke imposed upon them back in 1979 and becomes heavier with each year and each month that pass.

    • Evergreen

      This government and leaders are elected by their people ,Mr, ziofaschist😆😑

      • NadavKatz

        No, I am just a Hebrew/Israeli/Jewish/Zionist. You may pick and choose. I am proud of all.

        • Plasma Dawn

          What is the difference between being Hebrew and Jewish?

          • NadavKatz

            The differences are historic, not substantive., and this is ancient history.

    • athessalonian

      On the contrary, the Iranian people liberated themselves back in 1979 from the US strung and deeply corrupt Pahlavi dynasty. A slightly different perspective…

      • Plasma Dawn

        The Iranian people liberated themselves back in 1979 from the US-strung and deeply corrupt Pahlavi dynasty… only to fall into the bottomless pit of an oppressive theocracy which is just as intolerant and corrupt — not unlike the corrupt and oppressive tsarist Russia turning into the corrupt and oppressive communist USSR after the “liberating” revolution of 1917.

        • athessalonian

          There is no shortage of moderate Islamic political entities in Iran which if and when mandated by the people will lead without employing oppressive theocratic methodologies. I believe it is in the works.

          • NadavKatz

            “Moderate” is a relative term…

            • athessalonian

              Do you not like the term?

              • NadavKatz

                “Moderates” that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the “fundamentalists” belong to the same regime against which the citizens of Iran rise.

                • athessalonian

                  Since when do you speak on behalf of Iran’s citizens?

                  • NadavKatz

                    I think and speak about the well being of citizens worldwide.

                    • athessalonian

                      Do you also advocate on behalf of the Palestinians or is your advocacy selective?

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      That’s a good one. I can’t wait for the answer…

                    • NadavKatz

                      Yes, I do advocate on behalf of the Arabs, local and regional alike.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      How exactly do you advocate on behalf of the Arabs if you support the settlements and exclusive Israeli control from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River?

                    • NadavKatz

                      When the subject is the one which you raise, I shall be delighted to respond. This thread is about Iran and the citizens of Iran. I suggest if you seek to continue this discourse stick to the subject. Thank you.

                    • athessalonian

                      If memory serves me correctly, you also advocated that the Kurds of Iraq should establish a sovereign nation through the unilateral expropriation of Iraqi land. How does this constitute impartial advocacy from the Iraqi perspective?

