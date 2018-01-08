Six months jail for pesticide smuggler

January 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 6 comments

Paphos District Court

A 40-year-old Larnaca resident who was arrested late last year in Paphos after a large number of pesticides were found in the car he was driving was jailed for six months on Monday.

The man was arrested when during a search in the rental car he was driving in Paphos officers found in the back seat, under a blanket, 461 packages containing substances believed to be pesticides. All packages had labels and instructions in Turkish. Both the car and the pesticides were confiscated and the suspect arrested.

He initially claimed that the pesticides were purchased in the north but later said he had bought them from a Turkish Cypriot in the government-controlled areas. The 40-year-old had been arrested four times in the past for similar offences.

Two women affiliated with the man are still on trial in connection with the same case at the Paphos court.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    What dreadful reporting.

  • Douglas

    He must have a a lot of bugs to bomb,once again disappointing reporting by CM ,perhaps the reporters are recovering from Christmas celebrations 🙂

  • Cydee

    As is too often the case, CM has told us nothing factual in its report. Which pesticides (never mind where he got them) are they banned neonicotinoids?

  • Mist

    Some indication of the offence, was it importation without a licence, no duty paid, non EU permitted etc? What was the pesticide CM?

  • almostbroke

    The name of this ‘patriot ‘ remains a mystery as usual in C M !

  • Guest

    Obviously he is not being deterred, including the six month prison sentence.

