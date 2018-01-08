United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.

Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.

Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.

The draw in full:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester United

Carlisle/Sheffield Weds v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Spurs

Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston