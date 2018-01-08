United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.
Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.
Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
The draw in full:
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves/Swansea
Yeovil v Manchester United
Carlisle/Sheffield Weds v Stevenage/Reading
Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace
Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Spurs
Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston