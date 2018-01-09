More than 300 housing plots to be given to refugees

More than 300 plots in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos will be given to refugees within the next two years, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The government, the ministry said, is to give a total of 349 plots by the end of 2019 to refugees to build residences on. It said 35 of these plots were handed over last year, 103 will be given this year and the rest in 2019.

These plots were planned to be given to beneficiaries during the Christofias administration (2008-2013), the ministry said, but the current administration was called in to materialise the decision.

The interior ministry put this delay down to a lack of proper planning by the previous administration.