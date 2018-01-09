Awareness campaign launched after spate of hot-water bottle mishaps

The Consumer Protection Service of the commerce ministry has launched a campaign to both regulate the sale of low-quality hot water bottles and warn consumers of their correct usage.

According to the service, there has been a spate of incidents involving people being burned by bursting hot water bottles.

The campaign started Monday and will last until Friday. During the campaign, the Consumer Protection Service aims at scrutinising more than 80 retailers across the island to ensure that the appropriate safety and health standards are being upheld.

Any hot water bottles that are deemed unsafe will lead to immediate withdrawal from the market and the public will be informed to avoid purchasing the product.

For consumers, it warns not to put them in the microwave, or use in combination with an electric blanket. Consumers should also use water that is below boiling point and fill the bottle only two-thirds of the way, and to do this over a sink and then make sure it is sealed tightly.