January 9th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Cabinet backs plan to find jobs for athletes at end of career

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday announced a career scheme for professional athletes.

In his address to the annual awards ceremony of top athletes, Anastasiades said the cabinet on Tuesday approved a Professional Athletes’ Career Scheme.

The scheme, he said, satisfies a demand of professional athletes that has been pending since 2002.

This, he said, will allow professional athletes to engage without any interruptions in the realisation of their “noble goals”, knowing that at the end of their sporting activities, another job will be secured for them.

Anastasiades reassured athletes the state recognises and actively supports their efforts. Their successes, he said, not only promote them and the country, “but they are also an example of strength, endurance and hope for our society”.

  • Veritas

    This ”scheme” is already up and running since decades ago. Just look at all the former football players, working at banks, CYTA, the Electricity Authority etc.

  • CM follower

    Professional athletes if they are promising are usually sponsored by big businesses and do quite well after their final event on the after dinner circuit , sponsoring and attendances.

    Granted Cyprus is not at all like that but to start promising a job for life, well that’s something else. Like ,doing what ? at the public’s expense no doubt! And what is a professional athlete? I used to run the 800 metres ,never won anything significant unfortunately but nevertheless I did it and competed until my late twenties as an ametuer, would that have qualified me as a “professional athlete”?

    I can see well connected individuals metamorphosing as “professional athletes” following their coming last at the commonwealth and Olympic Games!

    Rethink maybe?

  • Douglas

    I always had to find my own jobs nobody spoon fed me 🙂

  • GSP

    And how are jobs for these ‘professional athletes’ to be assigned?
    Of course, the civil service. Another layer of useless, untrained employees with unearned salaries and fat pensions.
    The next collapse is being primed in the drive for a few extra votes.

