Cabinet backs plan to find jobs for athletes at end of career

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday announced a career scheme for professional athletes.

In his address to the annual awards ceremony of top athletes, Anastasiades said the cabinet on Tuesday approved a Professional Athletes’ Career Scheme.

The scheme, he said, satisfies a demand of professional athletes that has been pending since 2002.

This, he said, will allow professional athletes to engage without any interruptions in the realisation of their “noble goals”, knowing that at the end of their sporting activities, another job will be secured for them.

Anastasiades reassured athletes the state recognises and actively supports their efforts. Their successes, he said, not only promote them and the country, “but they are also an example of strength, endurance and hope for our society”.