Dead baby found at recycling plant in Yeri (Update 2)

A dead baby was found on Tuesday morning at a recycling plant in an area of Nicosia, police said.

Police said they received information at around 8am that a dead infant was found in Yeri in a rubbish bag at a recycling plant in the industrial area by a worker.

State pathologist Nicos Charalambous was at the scene, reports said. CyBC said it appeared the baby was one or two days old and had been left there at some time on Monday evening.

The RadioTelevision Authority urged the media to treat this issue “with due respect and sensitivity” and avoid publishing unnecessary information. It also said that TV stations should not air any videos or content that is unsuitable for minors without first warning their viewers.

“The dead must be respected and are not to be shown on television unless there is a serious reason,” the CRA said.

More later