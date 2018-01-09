Gun found believed to have been used in attempted murder

A hunting gun located on Tuesday in a sewerage pit in Oroklini, Larnaca is believed to have been used in the murder attempt against a 46-year-old man last November, police said.

The gun was found in the sewerage pit at around 10am, police said, and was sent for lab tests.

The 46-year-old man from Nicosia was shot at and injured last November. He had told police officers that he had arranged to meet two men aged 26 and 42 in an area of Oroklini but when he arrived there, he suspected it was a trap and that they wanted to harm him so he decided to leave.

While driving off, he said one of the two men got out of his car and fired two shots at him with a hunting rifle, one of which hit his car and the other hit him on the shoulder blade.

The 46-year-old then fled the area and went to Limassol general hospital seeking medical assistance. His condition was not serious.

Police arrested the two men launching attempted murder investigations.