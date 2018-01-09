Island’s first casino resort to open its doors in 2021

January 9th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 28 comments

Island’s first casino resort to open its doors in 2021

City of Dreams

By 2021, Cyprus’ first integrated casino resort will open its doors to the public, in an investment totaling €550m, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Presenting the finalised plan to a packed conference hall at the presidential palace, representatives from the Melco-CNS consortium showcased the multi-million project, dubbed City of Dreams – Mediterranean, set to attract 300,000 tourists per year and creating around 11,000 jobs.

Set to be built in Zakaki, west of Limassol, the resort will include a gaming area with 136 tables and 1,200 gaming machines and 9,600 square metres of MICE facilities (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions).

The resort will also feature a five-star hotel with luxury villas and 500 hotel rooms, 11 restaurants and cafeterias, a retail area, wellness centre and sports centre.

A temporary casino in Limassol and four satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca, the Famagusta area and Paphos will begin operations in the first half of 2018.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday hailed the investment, saying it was an impressive and ambitious project that the government had made efforts to attract shortly after the financial crisis in March 2013 “after we concluded that the benefits for the country certainly outnumber any negative consequences.”

It will be the top integrated casino resort in Europe and one of the best in the world, he added.

According to an economic impact study prepared by PwC, the impact to Cyprus’ economy after the second year of the casino’s operation will reach approximately €700m per year, around four per cent of the country’s annual GDP.

The casino will tackle seasonal tourism making the industry stronger all year round, Anastasiades said which alone will impact Cyprus’ economy with €276m annually two years after the casino’s operations which will in turn create 2,100 jobs.

The project will also increase the duration of tourists’ visit and attract foreign investment to the island.

Chairman and Melco CEO Lawrence Ho said “I am proud that the Cypriot government has entrusted Melco and CNS to build Cyprus’ first integrated resort which will place Cyprus on the world tourism map and attract visitors not just from the surrounding region but also from the whole of Europe and around the world.”

He added this was the first time the brand was working outside of Asia and “growing tourism in Cyprus is our number one priority.”

“We really do live and die by our efforts to be different,” Ho told the packed conference hall.

The designs of every casino resort Melco undertakes are uniquely catered to each jurisdiction and in the case of Cyprus, the City of Dreams Mediterranean has been styled based on the old town Nicosia area resembling a village feel.

Surrounded by greenery and large trees, interior designers are creating a luxurious interior with extravagant but a calm serene feeling surrounding the complex with people waking up feeling they are on a village overlooking the hills, the promoters said.

The integrated casino resorts Cyprus consortium is comprised of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and the Cyprus Phassouri Zakaki Limited, member of the CNS Group.

Their project was shortlisted from a total of eight bids and the masterplan was submitted on December 22.

Safeguards have been put in place such as the minimum age requirement of 21, Anastasiades said while several training courses are running on the island to prepare for the job openings that will follow.

The complex will feature an extensive pool area with river woods and surf pools, a high-end retail area, an outdoor amphitheatre and three ballrooms as well as a convention expo centre.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    What is the funding source?

  • John Henry

    “one of the best in the world?” Nic truly does need to get out more. Someone, sincerely, please name me something that Cyprus has “one of the best in the world” of. Nature’s gifts (the beach, sea) excluded.

    • cyprus observer

      My thoughts exactly!

    • HighTide

      To be fair, if the investor keeps the running of it, this resort it can be outstanding in its kind. Google melco-resorts and see what they do elsewhere.

  • HighTide

    From a business point of view it makes sense. The foreign tourists will consist of middle class Arabs and plenty of Israelis, although the number of tables and 1.200 slot machines seem exaggerated without being supported by a sizable local population. Locals will still prefer to gamble in the TRNC, away from the prying eyes of tax office and neighbors. They are not interested in pool landscapes and water slides. What should be of concern is the lack of expertise by Greek Cypriot authorities to control this kind of operation. It may quickly fall into the wrong hands. Possibly another future scandal in the works.

  • Kevin Ingham

    It’s a surprisingly joined up piece of thinking for Cyprus- sell all sorts of dubious individuals property that comes with a free passport and then build a casino to allow their even dodgier mates to come across for a holiday and launder some money by dropping it in the casino. Brilliant

    Las Vegas and Atlantic City aren’t very places and gambling isn’t really a very glamorous business, but hey ho, a few jobs for the plebs and a pile of moolah for the usual suspects is not to be sniffed at

  • European Citizen

    Regardless of the facilities offered, this is a CASINO! Our nation is suffering from lack of real economy and they give permits for this pile of rubbish, so our youth could lose more money to the ruling mafia… Pathetic.

    • I think you will need to prove your position to play for locals. i.e. loads of cash and a good job no NPL’s etc

  • Harry

    Limassol, now there’s a surprise

  • Mist

    Hard rocks’ pedigree was the only reason this consortium got the licence and on day 1 they walk away from it. All done for pretence.

  • Last chance saloon, double or quits on the house,car,wife & kids I’m going all in !

    • ROC..

      hang on whats changed? if someone wants to do that they could by going to the North, nothing has changed

      • Right on my way ! 😉 I detest gambling i’m joking.

  • European Citizen

    Who in their right mind will visit a casino in a state which stole money from people so openly? I will tell you, only criminals.

    Only criminals like dealing with other criminals, because they know what to expect from the other side. This is an attraction for dirty money. This casino will only be a “success” if money inflows into it are restricted to Credit/Debit Cards or Bank Wires, but that will not be the case.

    The government simply needed a local place to launder their bribes through. That’s why they “had made efforts” to make this happen. Mafia establishment.

    • ROC..

      Those that frequent the Turkish casinos can now go to this one

      • European Citizen

        North Casinos are hardly worth 500 mln Euro. This is a casino resort we are talking about. It is aimed at people who go to Macao or Monaco – the high net worth individuals. These individuals have likely lost some money in Cyprus when the government decided to steal it from their bank account.

        These individuals will NEVER visit Cyprus again, believe me, I know a few. These people have taken all they could out of Cyprus and will never step foot on this thief island again.

        • ROC..

          No one is saying Cyprus is perfect , but if you compare with many other countries its one of the safest places to live and visit, so dont slate it because of a few bad apples, I see you failed to mention where you live, why dont you enlighten us so we can make a compassiment.

          • European Citizen

            I live in Cyprus, and have lived here for over 15 years. I consider Cyprus my home and I want to help shape it into a loving, free and rich society. All our good efforts to build a country we deserve are being hampered by the ruling elite who destroy our future for the short term questionable gains.

        • HighTide

          You are right. However, the ‘high net worth individuals’ do not only look for a resort but for a classy environment as well. That’s why they go to London and other such destinations. Limassol is not exactly in this league. That’s why the future clientele will be quite a level below that target group.

  • Cydee

    Watch the crime stats fly…..

  • ROC..

    If this means the flow of gambling money does not go to the north ,I am very happy

    • cyprus observer

      Yes, but don’t think that you or any other « normal » citizen in the south will benefit from it! All that cash will be very carefully manipulated..

  • The Sheik

    City of Shattered Dreams coming your way soon. For many people, unfortunately.
    Hardly a village feel though. Our village does not have a helipad, high rise buildings and lots of water. It has lots of white HW cylinders on tatty roof tops, leaking water mains (I suppose that takes care of the water features), cars parked on pavements, poorly placed recycling bins and bill boards covering the village square, lol.

  • SuzieQ

    I hope the mosquito infested swamps will be drained. Where will the irrigation water for all the greenery come from? Maybe the developers are advanced enough to incorporate a grey water system, hopefully.

  • Stephanie Marcou

    Depressing I can’t help thinking

  • Bob Ellis

    If properly regulated this should be good for the island.

    • European Citizen

      “properly regulated” and Cyprus do not mix.

    • cyprus observer

      That’s just not going to happen. There are very few people qualified to manage this size of project in Cyprus…and of course the usual Cypriot way is bound to kick in.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close