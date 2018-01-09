Paphos municipality hands out cheques to charities

Paphos municipality has handed out thousands of euros to local charities as part of its annual support for the town’s social welfare institutions.

“Around 20 or so organisations received a donation from the municipality, it’s an appreciative gesture from us,” a municipality spokesman said.

The money is given every year and this year totalled €14,000, she added. The money was handed over by mayor Phedonas Phedonos at a ceremony on Monday.

Charities included the Friends Hospice, the Paphos Kidney association, Margarita Loizidou foundation, the Blind association, the children’s centre and others.

Phedonos said the money is only one of a number of initiatives undertaken by the municipality to “enhance institutions that offer support to the community”.

The Paphos Kidney association and the Friends Hospice were both recipients for the first time and they both said they were pleased the work of their charities is being recognised by the municipality.

Chairman of the Friends Hospice Foundation Chris Jones said that although the amount received was only €200, they were glad to be included.

“The municipality has also offered that we can tap into their Greek speaking volunteers which is something we want to cultivate,” he said.

The Friends Hospice opened in 2006 and has treated well over 1,000 patients offering free palliative and respite care. It is housed in a dedicated six-bed wing at St George’s Polyclinic in Paphos and annual costs are around €250,000 to €300,000.

Chairman of the Paphos Kidney Association, which also received €200, Graham Brown said the money was greatly appreciated. The charity supports the renal unit at Paphos General Hospital and since 2000 has donated 12 dialysis machines, each at a cost of €25,000.

“It’s very nice to be recognised and we are so grateful,” said Brown.