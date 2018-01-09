The wisdom of a bee speaks to children

According to one of the greatest minds that ever lived, Albert Einstein, if there were no more bees we would only have four years left to live. The bee crisis is real and perhaps one of the best ways we have of making sure that bees, and us, stick around for a long time is educating the young. Songwriter Dimitris Baslam has found a way to do just that through song and puppetry.

The bee that will tell kindergarten and primary school children her tale and also show how learning can help to solve problems will be Sofia in a performance at THOC new theatre building in Nicosia from Sunday.

Sofia the Bee, tells the story of Sofia, who loves reading. When she finds out that a beehive with 1,450 bees has disappeared in Mexico, Sofia is intrigued and decides to solve the mystery by diving into the world of science. This leads to an adventure in which Sofia is accompanied by a number of songs by Baslam.

The inquisitive bee’s story will also be told by musicians Stephanos Koutelis and Yiannis Koutis and young actors Savina Georgiou and Constantina Xenofontos.

The performance, every Sunday from January 14 until March 18 at 10.30am and 12pm, is a collaboration with the University of Cyprus.

Sofia the Bee will also be performed at Rialto Theatre in Limassol on January 20 and at the Larnaca Municipal Theatre on February 3. Performances will take place at 3pm and 4.30pm at both locations.

Sofia the Bee

Puppet performance for children by Demetris Baslam. January 14 until March 18. THOC, Nicosia. 10.30am. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717

January 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 3pm and 4.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717

February 3. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 3pm and 4.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717