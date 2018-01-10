Baby found in rubbish bag was not stillborn (Updated)

The dead newborn girl found on Tuesday morning, in a rubbish bag at a recycling plant in Yeri, in the Nicosia district was probably alive when it was born, a post mortem revealed on Wednesday.

The post mortem was carried out at Nicosia general hospital by state pathologists Nicholas Charalambous and Angeliki Papetta who were initially called to the scene when the baby was found.

Charalambous said that the baby had injuries which might have been caused after it was placed in the rubbish bag and thrown out.

“The injuries could have resulted from the trucks which picked up the garbage and also by machinery at the plant,” he said.

“Some samples have been taken for further examinations and DNA testing, and to shed light on the cause of death.”

Asked on state radio if the baby was Cypriot or foreign, he said it was a matter for the police to comment on. He did say the baby was of European origin.

The dead baby was found in Yeri in a rubbish bag on the sorting belt at the Yeri recycling plant by a worker around 8am on Tuesday.

Deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou said she was one or two days old.

“There are some ideas on what happened, but we have to wait for the completion of the investigations,” he said.

It is believed the infant had been dumped in a rubbish bin that was collected by a truck which dropped it off, along with the rest of the trash at the recycling plant.

According to Stylianou it is likely that the collected garbage came from Strovolos or Aglandjia.

Investigations continue in an effort to identify the mother and to determine how the newborn ended up at the recycling plant.

Police called on the public to contact any police station if they have any knowledge which can aid the enquiries.