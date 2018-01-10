One love, one world of music

Kids from five to ten-years-old will have the chance to be introduced to the world or reggae music on January 27, with musician Elenitsa Georgiou.

Georgiou will get the kids involved in musical games that will get their energy levels up as they move to the reggae vibes. The two-hour workshop, under the name One Love, will include a small introduction to the genre, a chance for the kids to see how the guitar plays a part in reggae music, choreographies that will have the kids dancing to the rhythm while also enjoying the funny side of dancing, improvisation with percussion instruments, while also enabling the kids to become an orchestra with their bells.

Georgiou is a music teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki. She then went on to receive a masters in Music and Creative Arts in Education from the University of Exeter. Georgiou has also attended workshops in mime, physical theatre, teaching music to children and folktale storytelling. She has organised and participated in theatrical performances for adults and children and musical concerts, singing traditional songs. She has worked as a music teacher and storyteller in kindergartens, primary schools and bookstores in Greece, Cyprus and England. She has also collaborated with the ministry of education to create interactive workshops in kindergartens and elementary schools to encourage children to experiment and find their own individual talents.

Make sure to book your places early, and that on the day the kids are dressed in comfortable cloths and warm socks for what promises to be a great trip to Jamaica.

One Love

Musical workshop for kids from 5-10. January 27. Creative Learning and Play Centre for Children ClAP3C, Strovolos, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. €15. Tel: 22-392500