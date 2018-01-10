Stung by Wolff book, Trump calls for stronger U.S. libel laws

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration will examine whether U.S. libel laws can be strengthened after a new book questioned his mental fitness to serve as president.

“Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness so we’re going to take a strong look at that,” he told reporters as he met members of his Cabinet.

In “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” author Michael Wolff has questioned Trump’s mental fitness, portraying him as child-like with a short attention span. Trump had often complained about U.S. libel laws on the 2016 campaign trail.

“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” Trump said.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Look who’s talking!

    He called…

    • Mark Cuban “not smart enough to run for president” and a“dopey”;

    • Ruth Bader Ginsburg “an incompetent judge”;

    • David Brooks, NYT columnist, “a clown”“dummy”, “one of the dumbest of all pundits”, “he has no sense of the real world!”, “is closing in on being the dumbest of them all”, “doesn’t have a clue”.

    • Mika Brzezinski “dumb as a rock”, “crazy”, “low I.Q.”, “was bleeding badly from a face-lift”, “had a mental breakdown while talking about me”, “crazy and very dumb”, “clown”, “very insecure”, “off the wall”, “mess”, “not very bright”, “neurotic”, “has gone wild with hate”;

    • Marco Rubio “bought and paid for by lobbyists!”, “Dishonest”, “he is scamming Florida”, “dishonest lightweight”, “fraud lightweight”.

    And that’s not even 1% of all that he called and said about other people.

