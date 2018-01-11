Ecuador gives Assange citizenship, seeks solution with Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Ecuador has given citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the country’s London embassy for over five years, and is seeking a “dignified and just” solution to his situation with Britain.

The British government said earlier on Thursday it had refused a request by Ecuador for Assange to be given diplomatic status as part of the South American country’s efforts to resolve his dilemma.

Assange has been living in the building in Knightsbridge, London since he was granted asylum there in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

Swedish prosecutors dropped their probe into the allegations but British police said Assange would be arrested for breaching bail conditions if he left the embassy. Assange, who denies the allegations, feared Sweden would hand him over to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in one of the largest information leaks in US history.

“Ecuador is currently exploring other solutions in dialogue with the UK, like good offices of renowned authorities, other states, or international organisations that could facilitate a just, final and dignified solution for all parties,” Ecuador’s foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa told a press conference.

“There are well-founded fears we have about possible risks to his life and integrity, not necessarily by the UK but by third party states.”

She did not give details on how granting Assange citizenship might help in avoiding his arrest by British police.

For some, Assange is a cyber hero for exposing government abuses of power and championing free speech but to others he is a criminal who has undermined the security of the West by exposing secrets.

“Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice,” said a British Foreign Office spokesman.

The former computer hacker enraged Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical US appraisals of world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Saudi royal family.

  • Douglas

    In the meantime millions of tax payers money are wasted !!

  • This case shows how anybody who exposes the genocide committed by the US military is ruthlessly targeted. Swedish police refused to interview Assange in the UK about rape allegations and instead demanded his extradition. The British police issued an arrest warrant against Assange for breaking his bail conditions, and then spent over £10 million to ensure he did not escape. The Australian government refused to provide assistance to one of its own citizens.

    International law states that anyone who seeks asylum from persecution must be accorded the right of protection while their case is examined. Apparently this does not apply if you are a whistleblower who exposes US government criminality.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Assange seeking asylum from persecution? No, he is seeking asylum from prosecution. Long live the small difference.

      Furthermore, the Swedish police were under no obligation to interview Assange in the UK. They were right in demanding his extradition.

    • Wanderer

      What this case shows is that any state is just a bunch of thugs.
      1. Law is for peasants, not the members of the gang (politicians and bureaucrats). Hillary’s email case and how she was treated demonstrated this unequivocally.
      2. And even when the law is not sufficient to punish an insolent peasant, they just use their power otherwise. Assange did not even break any US law, there is no case against him, yet the thugs known as the US government do not care, they just manufacture excuses to make his life difficult with the help of their fellow gangs such as UK and Sweden who are happy to oblige.

