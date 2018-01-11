Israel approves hundreds of new settlement homes: NGO

File photo: A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank

Israel has given final building approval for 352 homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank, an anti-settlement movement said on Thursday – construction that Palestinians see as jeopardising their prospects for statehood.

The Peace Now group said a meeting on Wednesday by a planning committee of Israel’s military-run Civil Administration for the West Bank also moved plans for 770 other settler homes to more advanced stages.

Settlements are one of the most heated issues in efforts to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, frozen since 2014.

“I think what Israel is doing is a purposeful, well-planned process of destruction of the two-state solution and possibility of the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian lawmaker, said of the committee’s decision.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider as illegal the settlements that Israel built in the territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal. Its government says their future should be determined in peace talks and that the Palestinians’ refusal to recognise Israel as a Jewish state and declare an end to a decades-old conflict are the real obstacles to peace.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas that are home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

Hagit Ofran, a Peace Now spokeswoman, said the new round of construction approvals was “not a dramatic change” from last year’s pace, when Israel gave the go-ahead for 6,742 housing projects in the West Bank – a figure described by Peace Now as the highest since 2013.

But she noted that many of the latest housing projects were slated for settlements deep inside the West Bank, “especially in places that Israel would need to (evacuate) in case of a (peace) agreement – which means our government is trying to prevent a two-state solution”.

Barghouti linked the increased settlement activity to the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump, a Republican who has been less critical than his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, of Israel on the issue.

“These settlements could have been stopped by the United States,” he told Reuters.

The latest construction plans were first announced by Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman earlier this week.

Asked about them, a US State Department official said on Tuesday there had been no change in policy on settlements and the Israeli government had made clear that going forward “its intent is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes the president’s concerns into consideration.”

  • NadavKatz

    The thin sliver of land located between the Jordan River and the Med. Sea, between the Hermon Mountain and the Red Sea, is defined by international law and UN Charter “the national home of the Jewish people” and anticipate Jews would settle throughout this tiny parcel of land, one the size of Wales, Slovenia or New Jersey. So, why is it news worthy when Jews construct their dwellings at the very heart of this tiny country?

    Clue: They are Jewish!!

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      No, it is just called the state of Israel.
      And those dwellings are on territory that is not included in the state of Israel, so they are illegal.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Sorry, the the decisions and resolutions of the League of Nations or the UN are not international laws and never have been. They are decisions and resolutions which member countries may choose to adopt or not but are not under any obligation to do so. You must know that, Israel has also rejected a few UN resolutions it did not like in the past.

      The thin sliver of land located between the Jordan River and the Med. Sea, between the Hermon Mountain and the Red Sea, is defined by no international law — and I dare you to cite that imaginary international law.

  • Veritas

    Illegal settlements on occupied land. Does it sound familiar?
    I do wonder if our President is even mentioning this crime when he meets his good friend Netanyahu.
    It’s called double standard and it’s a sign of a dishonest politician. His outbursts against Turkey on the very same issue is therefore embarrassing and is a further decline in his political credibility.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      TRNC = occupied land: sure. Illegal settlements? Which ones?

    • Evergreen

      Well said.

    • NadavKatz

      The land to which you refer as “occupied” is defined by international law “the national home of the Jewish people” and of not other specific people what-so-ever.

      Furthermore, no construction takes place on privately owned land. The new dwellings are constructed on state-owned land.

      So, why do you have difficulties when Jews dwell peacefully in their own liberal-democratic and sovereign nation-state….??

      • Plasma Dawn

        Sorry, NadavKatz, the the decisions and resolutions of the League of Nations or the UN are not international laws and never have been. They are decisions and resolutions which member countries may choose to adopt or not but are not under any obligation to do so. You must know that, Israel has also rejected a few UN resolutions it did not like in the past.

        The thin sliver of land located between the Jordan River and the Med. Sea, between the Hermon Mountain and the Red Sea, is defined by no international law — and I dare you to cite that imaginary international law.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The 1-state solution is not feasible anymore, so this is actually good news because it contributes the demise of the apartheid state. The reason Israel keeps the 2-state solution “on the table” is to keep up appearances, and as long as that is accepted by all & sundry, it believes it can claim not to be an apartheid state, saying any apartheid is only in the “occupied” territories & is temporary, even though 50 years does seem a bit long for “temporary”.

    As long as the apartheid system is in place in Israel proper & the “occupied” territories, the country is built on lies & lacks legitimacy, which is why it is obsessed about delegitimisation against which it is now fighting a losing battle.

    But, sooner or later, after full annexation, Israel will have to absorb the Palestinians as citizens and will have to give them full equal rights on a par with the Jews if it does not want to be irrefutably exposed as an apartheid state like South Africa. So all this frantic settlement building is more powerful than any nuclear weapons and is leading to the demise of Israel as an apartheid state, though the country itself will not cease to exist.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Anansi Tori again? The only way to fool anyone is to start writing in Arabic.

      The 1-state solution is not feasible anymore? When was it ever feasible?

      Why the ‘”occupied” territories’, as if they were not really occupied?

      There is no apartheid system in Israel proper. You are either grossly misinformed or you do not know the meaning of the word.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Anasi Tori and Panama Kid: who are they? I don’t know them, sorry.

        I do apologise for the typo in my 1st sentence; it should be the 2-state solution that is not feasible anymore.

        Occupied is between quotation marks because the occupation is becoming a fait accompli, which will eventually be followed up by annexation.

        As for apartheid in Israel proper: there are many discriminatory laws in Israel, as documented by the Adalah website. But let me mention a couple of examples: 1. the right of return only applies to Jews, 2. Israel defines itself as the home of the Jewish people instead of all its citizens like any normal country.

        • Plasma Dawn

          I would not be extremely surprised if the occupation will eventually be followed up by annexation like the Golan Heights as Israel is steadily shifting to the extreme right. However, should that insanity ever happen, it would be an accelerated step towards Israel’s demographic suicide. Between the orthodox and the non-Jewish minorities, the secular, progressive, and normal Jews will become a minority in a few decades. Those who can will leave and the rest will be diluted and become insignificant in their own country. Israel will cease to exist in its present form and may conceivably plunge into a chaotic civil war, Jews against Jews against Muslims.

          The right of return is inseparable from Israel defining itself as the home of the Jewish people. It is indeed discriminatory, but had Israel allowed any and all Muslims to immigrate, it would have ceased to exist decades ago. Israel may be many things, good and bad, but suicidal it is not and never has been.

          In spite of the above, minorities in Israel are not discriminated against or separated in any other way from the Jewish population like it used to be in South Africa or even the US up until some 50 years ago. That hardly qualifies as apartheid.

