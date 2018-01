Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 55-year-old man, missing from his Limassol home since Wednesday.

Adamos Sofocleous is described as 1.80m tall, of normal build and with grey, short hair.

When last seen he was wearing jeans trousers and a dark-coloured tracksuit top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Episkopi police station at 25-805680 or the Citizens Hotline at 1460.