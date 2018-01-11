Nicosia ICU has only four doctors out of the ten needed to function

STATE doctors announced on Thursday that for the next three days there would be no afternoon on-call doctors at the Nicosia intensive care unit (ICU).

The head of the ICU, Theodoros Kyprianou said that doctors in the unit are exhausted from working “to the limits of their human strength”.

ICU doctors, he said, have been working overtime all last month trying to cover all shifts, but that this is to the detriment of patients as an overworked doctor cannot take prompt and proper decisions that are necessary when working in such a department.

He added that after three months of asking for help, the health ministry only arranged a meeting with them on Wednesday to seek solutions.

Kyprianou said that at the moment there are only four doctors in the ICU of the 10 needed.

The solution, he said, is not the transfer of three doctors who do not wish to be there.

Permanent Secretary of the health ministry, Christina Yiannaki said that they have found two doctors who agreed to temporarily work at the ICU until another physician from Greece assumes duties in March. The two physicians will start working at the ICU on Monday. One of them will work there until the end of the month and the other until the end of February.

The ministry, she said, is also working to buy the services of another physician for the ICU, while a Greek doctor is expected to assume duties at the beginning of March.